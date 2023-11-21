Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Union Pacific Is Facing Temporary Headwinds

Nov. 21, 2023 2:10 PM ETUnion Pacific Corporation (UNP)1 Comment
Investor Overview profile picture
Investor Overview
1.94K Followers

Summary

  • Union Pacific is one of the largest rail transportation companies in the US, with a diversified product mix that helps mitigate risks.
  • Concerns about the push towards sustainable energy may pose challenges for Union Pacific in the long term.
  • The company has a high debt burden and has been overly enthusiastic about its share buyback program, which may not be sustainable in the long term.

Union Pacific Railroad Post Flat Quarterly Earnings, Signaling Slowness And Inflationary Impacts On Economy

Brandon Bell

Introduction

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) has a rich history, dating back to the 19th century as part of the Pacific Railroad Act signed by President Abraham Lincoln. At that time, the company played a crucial role in the construction of the

This article was written by

Investor Overview profile picture
Investor Overview
1.94K Followers
I'm a passionate investor with 12 years of stock market experience who shares my analyses with other investors on Seeking Alpha. My articles usually contain a good overview of important investment criteria. A stock for my portfolio is of interest to me if the company has the following characteristics:1. Companies that are growing in both revenue, earnings and free cash flow.2. Companies that have excellent growth prospects.3. Stocks with favorable valuations.I prefer steadily growing companies with high free cash flow margins, dividend stocks and stocks with generous share repurchase programs.I currently invest in about 10-15 stocks that meet the above criteria, but I also own a handful of regional bank stocks. Disclaimer: My articles do not provide financial advice, they reflect my own findings and insights.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Long Time Running profile picture
Long Time Running
Today, 2:58 PM
Comments (7.7K)
Fuel is a big expense for the rails, they are on top of the game with modern locomotive fleets, at least a 25% improvement in tons per mile and 80% reduction in harmful emissions (since 2005)

Battery electric locomotives are being introduced in urban industrial areas as they are quiet and there are no emissions. Port of Long Beach an example.

CPKC piloting hydrogen fuel cell locomotives in yard and road switcher service out of Calgary. The hydrogen fuel cells are charged via solar installation at the CPKC campus.

www.aar.org/...
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About UNP

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on UNP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
UNP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.