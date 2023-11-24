Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

How I Built A $20 Million Dividend Portfolio With 7 Amazing Blue Chips

Nov. 24, 2023 7:25 AM ETAMZN, ASML, BAM, BAM:CA, GOOG, GOOGL, KMLM, NVDA, SCHG
Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Amina, the most incredible woman I've ever met, just sold her real estate business for $20 million after taxes. She's 47 and looking to become a professional philanthropist.
  • She wants to harness the power of dividend stocks to create a perpetual charitable portfolio to donate millions each year and eventually billions to save lives.
  • Here's how I created a high-yield dividend growth portfolio for her, capable of 15% annual returns for this real-life black panther-like superhero.
  • Using just seven world-beater blue chips, this high-yield portfolio falls 50% less than the S&P 500 during the average bear market and is 94% likely to beat the market over the next 50 years.
  • All while generating rivers of safe income and cash beyond anyone's wildest dreams.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Dividend Kings get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

happy couple on the beach

anyaberkut

I love helping people achieve their financial dreams by focusing on safety and quality first, and prudent valuation and sound risk management always.

I've been blessed with the opportunity to help family and friends to rescue their dreams, like my

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Automated Investment Decision Tool, Zen Research Terminal, Correction Planning Tool, and Weekly Screening Videos. 

Membership also includes

  • Access to our 13 model portfolios (all of which are beating the market in this correction)

  • my family's $2.5 million watchlist 

  • 50% discount to iREIT (our REIT-focused sister service)

  • real-time chatroom support

  • real-time email notifications of all my retirement portfolio buys

  • numerous valuable investing tools

Click here for a two-week free trial, so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.

This article was written by

Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
109.8K Followers

Dividend Sensei (Adam Galas) is an Army veteran and stock analyst with 20+ years of market experience.

He is a founding author of the investing group The Dividend Kings which focuses on helping investors safeguard and grow their money in all market conditions through the highest-quality dividend investments. Dividend Sensei and the team of analysts (Brad Thomas, Justin Law, Nicholas Ward, Chuck Carnevale, and Sebastian Wolf) help members invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Features include: 13 model portfolios, buy ideas, company research reports, and a thriving chat community for readers looking to learn how to invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ASML, AMZN, BAM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMZN--
Amazon.com, Inc.
ASML--
ASML Holding N.V.
BAM--
Brookfield Asset Management Ltd.
BAM:CA--
Brookfield Asset Management Ltd.
GOOG--
Alphabet Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.