Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 21, 2023 1:42 PM ETArqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ), ARQQW
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.32K Followers

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call November 21, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Williams - Founder, Chairman and CEO

Nick Pointon - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Scott Buck - H.C. Wainwright

Operator

On today's call, we will be referring to the press release issued this morning that details the company's fiscal year-end 2023 results, which can be downloaded from the company's website at arqit.uk. [Operator Instructions] Finally, a recording of the call will be available on the Investors section of the company's website later today.

Please note that this webcast includes forward-looking statements. Statements about the company's beliefs and expectations containing words such as may, will, could, believe, expect, anticipate and similar expressions are forward-looking statements and are based on assumptions and beliefs as of today. The company encourages you to review the safe harbor statements, risk factors and other disclaimers contained in today's press release as well as the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which identify specific risk factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in our forward-looking statements. The company does not undertake to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after this webcast.

The company also notes that on this call, it may be discussing non-IFRS financial information. The company is providing that information as a supplement to information prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards or IFRS. You can find a reconciliation of these metrics to the company's reported IFRS results and the reconciliation tables provided in today's earnings release.

And now I'll turn the call over to David Williams, the company's Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. David?

David Williams

Thank you for joining our fiscal year 2023 earnings call. The year was one of evolution, growth and challenges for Arqit. Our

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About ARQQ

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ARQQ

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.