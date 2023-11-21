Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bandwidth: Poor Trajectory And Not Getting Any Better

Nov. 21, 2023 3:01 PM ETBandwidth Inc. (BAND)1 Comment
Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
26.81K Followers

Summary

  • Bandwidth, a value tech stock, has lost nearly 50% of its value year to date and is expected to continue declining.
  • The company is struggling with weak revenue growth rates, net revenue retention rates, and customer retention.
  • Bandwidth's liquidity is strained, and it may need to raise capital soon. It is best to invest elsewhere.
Colorful computer code design on a dark surface with a blue glowing digital grid overlay. Defocused, close-up, surface level, diminishing perspective composition.

matejmo

With markets rallying again on the back of lower inflation and an expected pause in Fed rate hikes, it's a good time to rotate our portfolios into value names - as elevated interest rates are likely to sustain even if they don't march

This article was written by

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
26.81K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

n
nitalsando077
Today, 3:22 PM
Comments (76)
They had a 15% FCF margin in Q3. FCF looks to have turned and they seem to forecast it to stay this way
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BAND

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BAND

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BAND
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.