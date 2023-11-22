Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Walgreens: The Stock Or The Rent Checks?

Nov. 22, 2023 7:00 AM ET
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. stock is back to 2012 levels after years of decline.
  • Walgreens tells a story of struggle and uncertainty, and investors are concerned about the safety of the company's dividend.
  • The net lease REIT, Realty Income Corporation, offers a safer investment option with a solid track record, low-risk profile, and steady dividend growth.
State Of California Cuts Ties With Walgreens Over Company Not Carrying Abortion Pill In 21 States

Justin Sullivan

This article was coproduced with Leo Nelissen.

It’s time to talk about a company I haven’t covered in years: Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Even including dividends, the stock is back at 2012 levels after being in a

Comments (19)

steve7074 profile picture
steve7074
Today, 7:52 AM
Comments (3.11K)
Such a sad story. Walgreens delivers all my 97 year old Mom’s Ensure & other supplies, & I get all my shots there, began with Pneumonia & Shingrx a few years back.
Definitely uninvestable right now & not just O, but ADC & NNN is the way to go.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 8:08 AM
Comments (76.16K)
@steve7074 I wish you and your mom a great Thanksgiving!

Thanks for stopping over.... all the best.
BM Cashflow Detective profile picture
BM Cashflow Detective
Today, 7:34 AM
Comments (7.85K)
The article describes exactly how I acted recently.

Transferred from $WBA to $O.

Unfortunately, Walgreens is a terrible destroyer of value with a very uncertain future.

Walgreens Boots Alliance's latest twelve months cash return on invested capital (CROIC) is 0.2%.

No significant cash, no significant value.

That couldn't be tolerated.

Often it is only loss that teaches us about the value of things.

But the good thing about it is. Rents have to be paid.

There is still enough for that.

Realty Income's CROIC of 5.9% ranks in the 80.2% percentile for the sector.

There is no substitute for cash flow.

Except through even more cash flow.
GreenCollegeGrad profile picture
GreenCollegeGrad
Today, 7:45 AM
Comments (510)
@BM Cashflow Detective Again great minds think alike, lol !

Best,
Daniel
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:50 AM
Comments (76.16K)
@BM Cashflow Detective Excellent comment and recommendation. I find it interesting that $O spun out $ONL which included the WBA office portfolio in Chicago. therealdeal.com/... I'm working on a granular research report on ONL right now. Have a great Thanksgiving and all the best!
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:50 AM
Comments (76.16K)
@GreenCollegeGrad Thanks for stopping by. Have a great Thanksgiving.
wam350 profile picture
wam350
Today, 7:32 AM
Comments (1.62K)
Have a long-term full position in WBA, in way over my head. Recently acquired a full position in O. One regret, wish I had known about O way back when I was dumping cash into WAG before it became WBA.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:51 AM
Comments (76.16K)
@wam350 Happy holidays! Nice work, especially with "full position" in O. Have a great Thanksgiving.
Ethan Roberts profile picture
Ethan Roberts
Today, 7:22 AM
Comments (1.01K)
Where's that guy who predicted O would fall to $32 when it was below $45? O is pre-market about $55.70 this morning. I want him to tell me what else to sell, so I can buy some more. As for WBA, down 40% since February. CVS down 20% in that time. I would need an Rx for the shakes if I bought either of these.
GreenCollegeGrad profile picture
GreenCollegeGrad
Today, 7:26 AM
Comments (510)
@Ethan Roberts $O trading at $53.54 pre market. Not disagreeing with your belief of $O just want to make sure people have accurate numbers!

Best,
Daniel
CadillacStyle03 profile picture
CadillacStyle03
Today, 7:20 AM
Comments (552)
I would rather be an owner of Walgreens equity here at this price then Realty income. That’s just my feeling.
GreenCollegeGrad profile picture
GreenCollegeGrad
Today, 7:23 AM
Comments (510)
@CadillacStyle03 Out of curiosity what data leads you to believe that $WBA is the better investment given their issues?

Best,
Daniel
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:54 AM
Comments (76.16K)
@CadillacStyle03 Hmm. As a developer for over 2 decades, I would argue that the WBA real estate is usually very good. The company always scouted for A+ high traffic corners that could easily be repurposed. I have a spec position in WBA and O is my largest holding. Thanks for reading and commenting.

Happy Thanksgiving!
steve7074 profile picture
steve7074
Today, 7:56 AM
Comments (3.11K)
@CadillacStyle03 Maybe a better chance after they cut their dividend.
Earnings don’t look like they will bottom for a couple years.,
GreenCollegeGrad profile picture
GreenCollegeGrad
Today, 7:12 AM
Comments (510)
@Brad Thomas Quality article as always BT, thanks for sharing.

Best,
Daniel
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:55 AM
Comments (76.16K)
@GreenCollegeGrad Thank you. Glad you liked it.

Shout to my coproducer too, @Leo Nelissen
GreenCollegeGrad profile picture
GreenCollegeGrad
Today, 8:00 AM
Comments (510)
@Brad Thomas @Leo Nelissen Appreciate the quality write up collab Leo!

Happy Holidays,
Daniel
