Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Block: Don't Be Fooled By The Recent Surge (Rating Downgrade)

Nov. 22, 2023 8:30 AM ETBlock, Inc. (SQ)3 Comments
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • My Strong Buy calls on Block's stock have performed poorly as payment stocks got their moment of reckoning.
  • Block has communicated ambitious goals to achieve the Rule of 40 by 2026, focusing on growth and sustainable profitability.
  • However, Block faces immense challenges in operating within difficult macroeconomic conditions and slowing GPV growth.
  • I argue why the recent recovery of nearly 50% shouldn't be considered the start of a bull market uptrend for SQ.
  • Investors are better off considering other high-quality stocks with a proven business model, as SQ remains in a downtrend.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Ultimate Growth Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Bear Market

DNY59

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) has been one of the toughest Strong Buy calls I have made over the past year. I first upgraded SQ to Strong Buy in July 2023, but that thesis hasn't worked out according to

A Unique Price Action-based Growth Investing Service

  • We believe price action is a leading indicator. 
  • We called the TSLA top in late 2021.
  • We then picked TSLA's bottom in December 2022.
  • We updated members that the NASDAQ had long-term bearish price action signals in November 2021.
  • We told members that the S&P 500 likely bottomed in October 2022.
  • Members navigated the turning points of the market confidently in our service.
  • Members tuned out the noise in the financial media and focused on what really matters: Price Action.

Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
29.64K Followers

JR Research is a seasoned investor with a background in economics. He focuses on identifying leading growth companies, spot emerging market trends and discern secular growth opportunities. His approach combines price action with fundamentals investing.

He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing, which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors. The group is designed for investors seeking to capitalize on emerging, high-growth opportunities, and investors looking for sustainable growth opportunities at a reasonable price. Learn more.


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XLF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

m
motto5448
Today, 9:33 AM
Comments (2.26K)
way to expensive.
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 8:41 AM
Comments (7.05K)
I agree. I stuck my toes into SQ a couple of weeks ago when I sold $50 puts and bought them back within days for a nice quick profit. I realize that I was gambling and got lucky, but I can't embrace the business model at current prices as a long term hold.
sancerrefrankie profile picture
sancerrefrankie
Today, 8:41 AM
Comments (1.53K)
is this encourageing insider make it the trmenedoius buy ? t y @JR Research
11/13/2023 Roelof Botha Director Buy 23,433 $50.97 $1,194,380.01
11/10/2023 Roelof Botha Director Buy 15,262 $50.99 $778,209.38
11/8/2023 Roelof Botha Director Buy 495,539 $50.88 $25,213,024.32
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SQ

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SQ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SQ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.