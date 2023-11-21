Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PropertyGuru Group Limited (PGRU) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 21, 2023 2:11 PM ETPropertyGuru Group Limited (PGRU)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.32K Followers

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 21, 2023 7:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Nat Otis - VP, IR

Hari Krishnan - CEO and MD

Joe Dische - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Nick Jones - JMP Securities

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the PropertyGuru Group Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, today's program will be recorded. If anyone objects, please disconnect now.

Now let me introduce Nat Otis, VP of Investor Relations. Mr. Otis, please go ahead.

Nat Otis

Good morning and good evening. Welcome to PropertyGuru Group's Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. On the call today are Hari Krishnan, CEO and Managing Director; and Joe Dische, CFO.

Before we get started, a few reminders. Firstly, our results are available in the earnings release that can be found in the Investors section of our website. Secondly, today's webcast is being recorded. Replay along with a transcript will also be available on the Investors section of our website. Thirdly, we'll be making forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our future results and expectations for the business. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees and involve risk and uncertainties that may cause actual results to vary materially.

Please refer to our earnings release and SEC filings for more information regarding risk factors. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and the company is not obliged to update them except as required by law. Fourthly, this call will also contain non-IFRS financial measures. For a reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures to the most directly comparable IFRS metric, please see our earnings press release. Lastly, all dollar references are in Singapore dollars unless otherwise stated.

With that, let me turn the call over to Hari.

Hari Krishnan

Thank

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About PGRU

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PGRU

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.