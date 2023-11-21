Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Midwest Energy Emissions: Tax Credit Settlement Provides The Cash For The Next Leg Of Growth

1035 Capital Management profile picture
1035 Capital Management
987 Followers

Summary

  • MEEC is near the end of their multi-year lawsuit with the refined coal industry – about half the group from a volume perspective has already settled, only CERT remains.
  • The first two settlements' value is being kept private; however, we now know the company is targeting $1/ton of refined coal used by each infringer.
  • The significant win against Refined Coal should double or triple in the base mercury removal business over the next 12-24 months.
  • SE Asia and Forever Chemicals are large opportunities for the company starting in 2024 and 2025 respectively.
  • Rare Earth Element production should add meaningful revenues beginning in 2026.

Big lawn with power station at the background

RollingEarth/E+ via Getty Images

Given news of the recent refined coal settlement that encompasses about half the defendants in MEEC’s (OTCQB:MEEC) ongoing refined coal lawsuit, we are putting together a quick update to our previous article from June 2021, which

This article was written by

1035 Capital Management profile picture
1035 Capital Management
987 Followers
At 1035 Capital, we focus on small and micro cap equities and look for both growth and value names to create a small cap core portfolio with better than index valuation and growth metrics. All of the stocks in our portfolio must have a strong catalyst to drive change at the company - a concept we call "front running the black box." Check out our website at www.1035Capital.com to learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MEEC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

1035 Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

m
magicJS
Today, 5:04 PM
Comments (256)
One of the three settled at $1/ton. You can back into AJG, Alistar (Rex American Resources), and DTE through public filings. AJG seems to be ~20mm tons/year, DTE 15mm tons/year, and Alistar 1.2mm tons/year (only for 3 years). I would guess the $1/ton was Alistar, which would equate to $3.5mm or so. The larger operators likely settled for a much larger $ amount, but lower / ton as you suggest. If AJG/DTE were at 50c/ton, then I have them at $95mm settlement for AJG and $60mm for DTE. No clue on if there are legal contingency payments in place and whether there is any reimbursement for legal fees, which have been substantial. Either way litigation expense comes down. From this round of litigation. After 17mm in debt, it's reasonable to suggest they have $100mm+ in cash and no debt. I don't think this type of company gets anywhere near SOTP value, but $2 per share in the near term seems very achievable. I'm using tax credits disclosed via 10k and your $credit/ton by year. I'm assuming 6 years of retroactive damages from July 2019 (statute) and operations through November 2021 as disclosed.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About MEEC

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MEEC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MEEC
--
MEEC:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.