Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Pizza Pizza: 6.5% Yield With Loads Of Pizzazz

Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Pizza Pizza earns royalty income from two quick service restaurant franchises.
  • This royalty play has recovered all the ground that was lost during the pandemic. The dividends are also at an all-time high level.
  • We review the recent results and provide an update on our outlook for this company.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Conservative Income Portfolio get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Young and graceful ballet dancers as Cinderella fairytail characters hurrying up with pizza like deliveryman

master1305/iStock via Getty Images

All values are in CAD unless noted otherwise.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCPK:PZRIF) (TSX:PZA:CA) earns royalty income from two Canadian quick service restaurants, Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73. It earns 6% on the gross sales from 644 Pizza Pizza restaurants

Are you looking for Real Yields which reduce portfolio volatility?

Conservative Income Portfolio targets the best value stocks with the highest margins of safety. The volatility of these investments is further lowered using the best priced options. Our Enhanced Equity Income Solutions Portfolio is designed to reduce volatility while generating 7-9% yields.

Take advantage of the currently offered 39% discount on annual memberships and give CIP a try. The offer comes with a 11 month money guarantee, should you cancel within the first 30 days.

This article was written by

Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
40.51K Followers

Trapping Value is a team of analysts with over 40 years of combined experience generating options income while also focusing on capital preservation. They run the investing group Conservative Income Portfolio in partnership with Preferred Stock Trader. The investing group features two income-generating portfolios and a bond ladder.

Trapping Value provides Covered Calls, and Preferred Stock Trader covers Fixed Income. The Covered Calls Portfolio is designed to provide lower volatility income investing with a focus on capital preservation. The fixed income portfolio focuses on buying securities with high income potential and heavy undervaluation relative to comparatives. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DIV:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Long position is via debentures, though we may add the common shares shortly.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Fastrack. profile picture
Fastrack.
Today, 4:50 PM
Comments (200)
You are indefatigable in recommending companies that rely on collateralized mortgage obligations. They're all over-leveraged and undercapitalized in that business. There are many other ways to get a good return without going to that sector.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PZA:CA

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PZA:CA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PZRIF
--
PZA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.