ugurhan Investor focus has been on Fed actions and worries about inflation and a possible recession. Those challenges (among others) created volatility in the market, something that may still be in place next year, according to Investing Group leader and Seeking Alpha analyst Michael Kramer of Mott Capital Management.

Worries that the Fed may be slow to react to changing economic conditions could keep the markets on edge throughout 2024. Yet, despite the predictions for rough conditions ahead, both in the markets and the economy, investors who stay nimble and position themselves defensively may weather the storm.

Kramer shares his outlook for 2024 in the Q&A below.

Seeking Alpha: Sticky inflation, concerns about a recession... the macro picture is murky. What should investors know about macro conditions as we head into 2024?

Mott Capital: As we move through 2024, the narrative will likely shift from sticky inflation to whether the Fed has over-tightened and is moving fast enough to cut interest rates as the economy begins to slow. The one thing that high inflation rates have provided over the past couple of years is a very high nominal growth rate. But unless productivity remains strong, it will be tough for real GDP growth to remain positive as we move through 2024.

Real GDP growth has remained strong in 2023 because productivity has improved steadily since bottoming in March 2022, which improved overall output, but whether productivity can continue to remain strong moving forward will be the big question in 2024. Productivity is currently at elevated levels that are not maintained for long periods and tend to be typically seen around a recession.

Bloomberg

If productivity is peaking and inflation is cooling, we will likely see nominal and real GDP growth materially slow as we move through the coming months.

Typically, we see the GDP price index, real, and nominal growth all trend together, and as inflation cools, we should see real GDP growth and nominal growth slow. If productivity continues to improve, it would be more suggestive of a recession than improving economic growth.

Bloomberg

Additionally, the US Index of Aggregate Weekly Payrolls is trending lower, and this index, on a year-over-year basis, has had a strong relationship with real GDP growth over time and even acted as a leading indicator.

Bloomberg

What seems clear is the economy is in a slowing mode, and as the rate of inflation comes down, along with the natural slowing of the economy, it will make the economic slowdown feel a lot worse than it may be.

SA: The Fed (and its actions around interest rates) has been a big story in 2023. What should investors keep in mind when it comes to future Fed activity?

MC: This will likely create investor growth concerns and calls for the Fed to cut rates. However, given that the Fed is content to move very slowly and seems happy to allow rates to stay higher for longer, it will make for a challenge. Based on the dot plots in September, the Fed suggested a Fed Funds rate of 5.1%, while the Fed Funds Futures are currently pricing at a rate of around 4.5% rate by the end of 2024. This is a wide divergence, and based on the economic data, it seems unlikely that the Fed will change its outlook at the December FOMC meeting.

However, with expectations for more rate cuts in 2024 than what the Fed is pricing, the front of the yield curve will start to come down in anticipation of these rate cuts, and it should result in the two-year falling to the 10-year and eventually resulting in the yield curve turning positive.

This will be especially true if the unemployment rate continues to rise, as it has been doing over the last several months. The yield curve has been a very accurate predictor of rising unemployment rates. It tends to lead to a rise in the unemployment rate, and since the unemployment rate tends to lead to Fed rate cuts and recession odds. A rising yield curve is associated with rising recession risk.

Bloomberg

SA: Volatility was a key theme for markets in 2023. Can investors expect the same in 2023?

MC: The increased recession risk and the slow response by the Fed are likely to push implied volatility sharply higher in 2024 when compared to 2023. Implied volatility was driven lower nearly all of 2023 following the collapse of SVB as financial conditions eased. This will likely not persist in 2024, especially if the economy begins to slow due to falling inflation rates and rising unemployment. If anything, we should see implied volatility levels rise as credit spreads widen from very tight levels.

Bloomberg

Historically, when the yield curve is steepening along with rising unemployment, it tends to lead to high-yield credit spreads widening as recession risk rises. As high-yield credit spreads widen, it also results in implied volatility in the VIX rising. If unemployment rises as the economy slows, we should see high-yield spreads widen and implied volatility in the equity market increase, making 2024 a far more volatile year than 2023.

Bloomberg

SA: What's the contrarian angle investors are missing?

MC: The biggest takeaway is that it's all fairly negative for the 2024 earnings growth rates. Right now, investors are looking for earnings to grow by around 10% in 2024, which seems like a big disconnect from the broader macro trends we're currently witnessing.

Bloomberg

If one thing is clear, sales growth tends to correspond to changes in the CPI inflation rate over the last 13 years. Analysts are projecting sales to rise by 5.25% over the next 12 months, while the CPI inflation rate moved lower in October to 3.2%, a divergence. Typically, the two trend together, and if the inflation rate is to stay around the 3% to 4% range through the first half of 2024, then it would seem that sales growth estimates should be more in line to flat with the past 12 months, not rising as analysts estimates currently suggest.

Bloomberg

But the bigger problem is that as inflation and the economy slows in 2024, margins seem more likely to compress, and that's where the problem for the earnings growth lies. Analysts are currently pricing in a lot of margin expansion in 2024, with net profit margin expected to rise from 11.1% to 12.0%, a big jump.

Bloomberg

SA: Over the last few years, there has been a battle between growth stocks and value stocks with each group outperforming at different times. Do you see one class outperforming the other in 2024?

MC: These dynamics will likely mean stocks that can grow sales and maintain margins will win in 2024, which would make some assume that growth stocks could outperform value stocks. However, some value stocks already have priced in a lot of bad news and have fallen to reasonable valuation, which means picking growth over value won't be as easy as it seems.

It shouldn't be thought about in the traditional growth to value time frame. One should consider looking at various sectors and looking for the sectors that may have been punished over the past year that can still deliver what's needed to weather a recession. That may include biotechnology, healthcare names, and some staples or utilities.

SA: How should investors position as they look into the New Year? The opportunities?

MC: Given the uncertainty of the situation, trying to maintain flexibility is key. Being positioned defensively requires owning stocks that can weather an economic downturn, which may mean sticking with some winners as we head into the year-end and using strength to raise more cash, especially considering what money market rates are currently paying or trying to deploy cash into already beaten-up groups.

However, this is a stock pickers' market more so than at other times in the past, and that may suggest being selective and taking one's time in making decisions may be the most important because, at this point in the game, it isn't about the fear of missing out, but avoiding costly mistakes that may come back to hurt you over the longer term.

There will be a time to be extremely bullish again on the market, but that time may not be here just yet.