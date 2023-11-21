Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Kroger Is A Buy, But I Don't Like The Merger

Nov. 21, 2023 4:39 PM ETThe Kroger Co. (KR)ACI1 Comment
Daniel Schönberger
Summary

  • Kroger reported mediocre second quarter results, but reaffirmed its full year guidance for fiscal 2023.
  • In October 2022, Kroger announced its intent to merge with Albertsons but the deal will probably be challenged by the FTC.
  • And due to the rather high debt levels for the business, I am also skeptical about the deal.
  • Kroger by itself is undervalued and trading at a strong support level.
Connection together puzzle pieces.

amgun

Since I have published my last article about The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) almost 16 months have passed, and as a lot has happen it seems to be time for another update. But while there is a lot to report from a

My analysis is focused on high-quality companies, that can outperform the market over the long-run due to a competitive advantage (economic moat) and high levels of defensibility. Focused on European and North American companies, but without constraints regarding market capitalization (from large cap to small cap companies).My academic background is in sociology and I hold a Master’s Degree in Sociology (with main emphasis on organizational and economic sociology) and a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology and History.I also write about wide economic moats in my Substack: https://stockmarket101.substack.comI also write about investing, economy and similar topics on Medium: https://medium.com/@danielschonberger

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

O
Opt4living
Today, 4:47 PM
Comments (4.2K)
Since you’re not sure on the deal, what do you think of ACI?
