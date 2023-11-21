Palantir Is A Log Rolling Down A Hill
Summary
- Palantir Technologies Inc. is a big data analytics company that is performing well with the rise of artificial intelligence.
- The company had strong quarterly results, with its 4th consecutive quarter of GAAP profitability and a 17% YoY revenue growth.
- Palantir's opportunity lies in its impressive software and the continued desire for it from major corporations, with the potential for increased profits and valuation.
- The Retirement Forum members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »
Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) is a big data analytics company. Especially with the rise of artificial intelligence, or AI, the company has performed well recently. We think the company is in a great position. Amazon's (AMZN) Amazon Web Services, or AWS, revolutionized the compute industry, despite its higher cost per unit-compute, because of how it freed up resources for major companies.
With the growth of artificial intelligence, we expect Palantir to do the same for artificial intelligence and big data.
Palantir Quarterly Results
The company had strong results in the most recent quarter.
The company had its 4th consecutive quarter of GAAP profitability in Q3. Profitability remains low, but for a growing company, it's still impressive. The company's margin of 7% is up substantially YoY. Continued improvement in margins will enable profits to grow faster than revenues that are already growing quickly. That growth in profits will justify investing today.
The company's revenue managed to grow a very respectable 17% YoY and is now annualized at well over $2 billion. That was supported by incredibly strong growth in the company's commercial business as the company continues to take advantage of the artificial intelligence wave. Growing revenue and growing margins are essential for long-term returns.
At the end of the day the company earned $141 million in adjusted free cash flow ("FCF"), or annualized FCF of more than $550 million. The company has a market cap more almost $44 billion, meaning a FCF yield of more than 1%. That shows the company's financial and cash flow strength.
Palantir Opportunity
The opportunity for Palantir is based on organizations continuing to see the benefits to their operations.
The company's opportunity is evident in its growth from being used by 1% of hospital beds across the U.S. a year ago. Now it is being utilized at 16% of hospital beds across the U.S.. That growth is substantial. The same kind of growth is being seen at the company's commercial partners. The company has an effective multi-stage process.
First, the company incentivizes and grabs a new customer. From that point, the company rapidly grows its scale with the customers. It shows them the opportunity it offers and gains larger and larger contracts. That double-whammy of new customers and rapid revenue growth per customer results in much faster overall medical growth.
The company grew its revenue 17% YoY, showing the continued desire for its products, and its profit growing even faster, shows that same desire.
Palantir Financials
Another exciting thing is the company's commercial financial growth.
For a long time, the company was the preferred partner of governments, and to be fair it remains so. It continued to offer strong solutions to governments, and continued to win massive contracts to help them modernize and improve. While that was exciting to see, that growth for the company was relatively much slower.
A trend has come in the past year. Commercial companies are increasingly recognizing the company's potential, supported by the overall movement for artificial intelligence.
Palantir Opportunity
The opportunity in Palantir is in the company's impressive software and the continued desire for that software from major corporations. It enables those corporations to improve their workflows and operations at a much lower cost than what it would traditionally cost them to build software operations and build out those divisions.
At the same time, as revenue grows, Palantir's margins will increase. That's because the fixed costs will be increasingly spread outwards. That enables profits to increase even faster, which eventually justifies the company's valuation. That opportunity, versus Palantir's current valuation, is immense. In the meantime, the company has a strong cash position to support operations.
Thesis Risk
The largest risk to our thesis is the converse. That the trend changes and companies simply don't see sufficient opportunity in the company's software offerings. Given the company's lofty valuation that its current profits don't justify, that could lead to rapid poor returns in its share price, making the company a poor investment.
Conclusion
Palantir Technologies Inc. is a log rolling down a hill. The pace is picking up. The company continues to see strong growth in its government business, but now, thanks to artificial intelligence, the company's commercial segment is picking up even quicker. In our view, the company offers to customers what AWS did for computing.
The company's revenue is growing and its profits are growing even faster. That helps to make the company a valuable investment, as its profits continue to grow, justifying its valuation. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.
You Only Get 1 Chance To Retire, Join The #1 Retirement Service
The Retirement Forum provides actionable ideals, a high-yield safe retirement portfolio, and macroeconomic outlooks, all to help you maximize your capital and your income. We search the entire market to help you maximize returns.
Recommendations from a top 0.2% TipRanks author!
Retirement is complicated and you only get once chance to do it right. Don't miss out because you didn't know what was out there.
We provide:
- Model portfolios to generate high retirement cash flow.
- Deep-dive actionable research.
- Recommendation spreadsheets and option strategies.
This article was written by
The Value Portfolio specializes in building retirement portfolios and utilizes a fact-based research strategy to identify investments. This includes extensive readings of 10Ks, analyst commentary, market reports, and investor presentations. He invests real money in the stocks he recommends.He is the leader of the investing group The Retirement Forum with features including: model portfolios, macro overviews, in-depth company analysis and retirement planning information. Learn more.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PLTR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (2)