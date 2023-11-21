Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Lifetime Brands Needs To Be Bought Out

Summary

  • Lifetime Brands sells commodity-type kitchen products to a very broad range of retailers.
  • Financial metrics raise concerns about their long-term viability, including very high borrowing interest rates and accounts receivable issues.
  • The company needs to be bought by a large consumer company that is able to negotiate better pricing with major retailers, such as Walmart.
KitchenAid & Marta Del Rio launch the 2023 Hibiscus Color of the Year Collection - New York Fashion Week

Rob Kim/Getty Images Entertainment

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) is one of many companies that sell commodity-type products that consumers expect to buy at discounted prices and that reality is reflected in their relatively low stock price. While LCUT's stock price has risen about 30% over the

B.A. in Economics; M.S. in Finance. I usually write about distressed companies and companies in Ch.11 bankruptcy. I am semi-retired after spending decades in investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

Whitewing profile picture
Whitewing
Today, 6:13 PM
Comments (369)
How can Costco be $584, and Walmart be $155, just asking!
R
R Phillips
Today, 5:47 PM
Comments (676)
I have a group of stocks that I refer to as my kennel. Lifetime Brands looks like a perfect addition. I think LCUT will hunt.

I might add, I am a cowboy!
