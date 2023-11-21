Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Gulf Resources, Inc. (GURE) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 21, 2023 4:10 PM ETGulf Resources, Inc. (GURE)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.33K Followers

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 20, 2023 7:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Helen Xu - Director of Investor Relations

Xiaobin Liu - Chief Executive Officer

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to the Gulf Resources Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference. [Operator Instructions]. Please note, this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to your host, Helen Xu. You may begin.

Helen Xu

Thank you, operator. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and good evening to all those joining us from China and U.S. And I like to welcome all of you to Gulf Resources third quarter 2023 conference call. I am Helen Xu, IR Director and CEO of the company; Mr. Xiaobin Liu, will also join this call today.

I would like to remind you to all our listeners that in this call, certain management statements during the call will contain forward-looking information about Gulf Resources in corporation, and its subsidiary business and products within the meaning of Rule of 175 on the Securities Act of 1933 and the Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the Safe Harbor created by those rules. Actual results may differ from those discussed today, taking into account a number of risk factors, including but not limited to the general economic and business condition in the PRC, the risk associated with COVID-19 pandemic outbreak; future product development and production capabilities, shipments to end customers, and market acceptance of new and existing products, additional competition from existing and new competitors from the bromine and the other oilfields and power production chemicals, changing technology, the ability to make future bromine assets and the risk other factors beyond its control.

All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and the risk

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About GURE

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GURE

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.