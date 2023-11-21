Scott Olson

Back in June, I wrote that I’d bet on DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) posting positive EBITDA in Q2 and that the stock would pop. I followed that in September up saying I’d take some trading profits and let the rest ride, noting I thought that the ESPN Bet threat was likely overstated. With the stock in up over 20% since my last article. Let’s catch up on the name.

Q3 Earnings and Investor Day

For Q3 reported on November 2nd, DKNG posted adjusted EBITDA of -$153.4 million compared to a loss of -$264.2 million a year ago.

For the quarter, DKNG continued to put up strong revenue growth, with revenue jumping 57% to $790.0 million. That easily topped analyst estimates at the time for revenue of $699.7 million. Adjusted EPS came in at -35 cents versus an expectation for adjusted EPS of -70 cents.

Monthly Unique Payers (MUP) climbed 40% to 2.3 million, while average revenue per MUP rose 14% to $114.

Its Sportsbook hold percentage was 9% in the quarter. Adjusted gross margin, meanwhile, rose 300 basis points year over year.

Sales & Marketing expense fell nearly -3% to $313.3 million. As a percentage of revenue, S&M expenses were 39.7% compared to 64.1% a year ago. The company projects less marketing spend next year, since as existing states mature, it doesn’t need the same marketing expense as newer states.

Looking ahead, DKNG upped its full-year revenue guidance to a range of between $3.67-3.72 billion, up from prior guidance of between $3.46-3.54 billion. That equates to growth of 64-66%.

The company now expects to post full-year adjusted EBITDA of between -$95 million to -$115 million, an improvement from a previous forecast of -$190 to -$220 million.

It also is expecting an improvement in adjusted gross margin rate to between 43.5%-45.0%.

The company ended the quarter with $1.1 billion in cash and equivalents and no debt.

For 2024, the company is forecasting revenue of between $4.5-4.8 billion and adjusted EBITDA of between $350-450 million.

The company launched in Kentucky on September 28th. It said it has already acquired 5% of the adult population in the state.

It will enter North Carolina and Puerto Rico after securing market access and it has submitted a bid to enter Vermont.. It also reached an agreement in Maine with the Passamaquoddy Tribe that should help it enter that state.

At its investor day earlier this month, meanwhile, DKNG painted a strong picture moving forward. It expects to generate $1.4 billion in adjusted EBITDA in 2026 on $6.2 billion in revenue and $2.1 billion in 2028 on $7.1 billion in revenue. Notably, those calculations assume the company doesn’t enter any other states.

Discussing its outlook at its investor day, CEO Jason Robins said:

“I will start with the strong TAM trends that we are seeing. States are growing faster than anticipated, and we expect TAM to ramp from $20 billion this year to approximately $30 billion in 2028, including only our existing states, which more specifically means the state is already embedded in our 2024 guidance that we provided on the third quarter earnings call. This is an important concept for today. Any additional state legalization would add significant revenue growth and additional long-term adjusted EBITDA and improve our long-term adjusted EBITDA margins. Second, we are proud of our consistent share gains. Our product is extremely strong. We believe our competitive differentiation is real and sustainable. And most importantly, we're not slowing down. We plan to continue to innovate at a rapid velocity. Third, when looking at our state vintages and customer cohorts, the economics are fantastic. All of our state vintages are turning contribution profit positive within the 2- to 3-year time frame that we talked about in the past. And more recent states are turning contribution profit positive faster, while customer payback periods are also improving dramatically. Fourth, as a result of states turning contribution profit positive faster and our payback period is improving. … Based on the strong TAM trends that we are seeing, we believe U.S. online gaming will reach approximately $30 billion in 2028 in existing states alone, which implies only a 9% compound annual growth rate between 2023 and 2028.”

Q3 is a more seasonally light quarter for DKNG as it comes before the professional and college football and basketball seasons, when the company sees a lot more betting on those sports than baseball. However, one big important thing to take away from the quarter is the leverage the company is seeing on its S&M spending. Increasing revenue at such a rapid rate on an absolute decline in S&M expense is impressive, and also one of the keys to the company’s future goals.

To get to its 2026 goal of $1.4 billion in adjusted EBITDA, gross margins will be one of the biggest factors, too. Getting to 55% gross margins, which the company said it is seeing in 12 of its states, would add $1.375 billion in gross profit on its new revenue and $370 million on its current revenue base. It’s been keeping its S&M expenses in check and has lowered its G&A expenses, so most of that gross profit improvement would flow down to EBITDA. The assumed 14% growth per year after 2024 also seems pretty reasonable. Thus, the $1.4 billion in 2026 adjusted EBITDA seems not only achievable, I think it could be closer to $1.6 billion.

Valuation

DKNG trades 41.8x the 2024 consensus EBITDA of $421.4 million and 20x the 2025 consensus of $877.4 million.

It trades at a forward PE of 39.2x the 2025 consensus of 98 cents.

DKNG is projected to see its revenue increase 25% in 2024 and nearly 19% in 2025.

I think DKNG can not only meet its longer term adjusted EBITDA goals,, but likely exceed them. However, valuing longer dated gains is always more difficult. If the company can achieve close to $1.6 billion in adjusted EBITDA still growing high teens, you can place a 20x multiple on that and get a $68 stock in a few years. Discount that back and you can see a $55 fair value within the year.

Conclusion

I viewed DKNG more as a trading stock earlier this year, but I think it’s starting to show that its outer-year projections are not only achievable, but also beatable. That is turning me more bullish on the stock as a long-term investment.

Revenue grow continues to be strong, but what has been more impressive in my view is the cost control combined with the scale and leverage the company has started to see. That’s the key to reaching those EBITDA goals, and thus far it has been demonstrating that it is moving in the right direction.

As such, I'm going to upgrade the stock to "Buy" with a $55 target. One of the biggest risks to the stock at this point is competition, and ESPN Bet is off to a good start with a lot of initial download activity. That said, I think the threat is likely overstated as DKNG and FanDuel have both continued to dominate the space and take share. ESPN Bet is coming to the game pretty late in most markets, and will need some heavy promotions that may just allure bettors initially with free bets, who then return to their normal platform.