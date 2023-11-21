dima_zel/iStock via Getty Images

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is the biggest name in artificial intelligence, or AI, and a wildly popular semiconductor stock. It has seen unprecedented demand for its products as the AI revolution kicks into high gear. Nvidia enjoys a lock on market share of AI, and it is theirs to lose as competitors move forward with their AI offerings. We have buy-rated this stock since we last covered it in fall of 2022, having trimmed profit along the way, and even tried (foolishly with mixed success) to tactically short it now and again. For now, it remains a position we hold that is entirely profit, a so called house position. The last two earnings reports saw incredible demand for AI related produces, and in this column we discuss the just reported, and highly anticipated, fiscal Q3 2024 earnings.

Despite analysts ratcheting up their expectations, the just-reported earnings were indeed quite strong. Now, you can sit and wait for a true reversal, though we did have a selloff in September to October which the stock rallied hard off of recently. Until it looks like earnings growth will slow dramatically, Nvidia continues to grow into its valuation.

This is a momentum name, and even though we may get some drawdown on this report, weakness should be bought for the long-term investor. This is the player in the space, with solid management. If shares do retrace handily, we like it in the low $400 levels. But you could buy a little with each 20 point dip to build a position if you are new to the stock.

We realize not everyone got in around $100 like we did, and some were in well before that. But here we are now. We rate NVDA shares a buy, but wait for better pricing. It will come as the market ebbs and flows. The company is pretty much firing on all cylinders. Long term, fundamentally, Nvidia's chips are being used in technologies that are in our everyday lives, and in the technology that is now building all new worlds in this AI revolution. The demand, historically, has really never been higher than what we have seen in 2023.

The bearish side to this is so-called "peak Nvidia' where the company simply has reached a point where it cannot grow like wildfire. Hogwash, we say. Nvidia has been around a long time, and it is not going anywhere.

Growth metrics are off the charts

Sure, compared to sector averages, or even to other lower growth semiconductors, every valuation metric is stretched. Valuation receives a big fat "F" rating from Seeking Alpha's valuation quants, but folks, it's all about the growth, baby. And that growth has justified the valuation, and in fact, as more growth is registered the stock has become "cheaper" on said valuation as the share price has rocketed. The growth is solid.

Seeking Alpha

Folks, the growth is beyond impressive. The word really does not do it justice. And although we still have a 4th quarter to come, our early look for fiscal 2025 following these results is for at least another 50%-plus EPS growth year. So, despite what looks like nosebleed valuations, NVDA stock is growing into it. So, it may seem silly trading at some 40-50X FWD EPS depending on where you see it landing, but you are getting the growth.

The bears will ask, "but when does that growth stall?" Inevitably, the growth rate will stall, and perhaps we are already seeing SOME signs of that. But with this performance that was just put out, we think it justifies trading at these levels in the short- and medium-term. Sales growth will continue, the levered free cash flow growth is incredible, and even that paltry dividend is likely to see some sizable future growth. The company is world building. Nvidia tech being used in many areas of our day-to-day lives, and is being employed in areas that will shape the future of our lives.

Performance remains strong, even if there are some declines in the pace of growth. The company brought in revenue of $18.1 billion, up 206% from a year earlier and up 34% from the sequential quarter. There is some slowing, for sure. The results exceeded handily consensus expectations, and for a stock with a rich valuations, this is was a great quarter.

A closer look at NVDA Q3 earnings

A year ago, the company was navigating supply chain changes and operating in a challenging macro environment. However, the onslaught of the AI revolution has led to such strong demand that we have seen for now three straight quarters an incredible subsets of results. But nothing is more important than data center.

A beat and a raise was expected, and it was delivered. There remains strong performance in Gaming, Data Center and Professional Visualization market platforms. Automotive lagged just a bit, with low single-digit growth.

NVIDA CFO commentary Q3 2024

As you can see, there was strong performance across segments. Professional Visualization revenue was up 108%% from a year ago and up 10% sequentially. Automotive revenue was a touch weak only up 4% from last year and 3% higher than the sequential Q2. And, of course, the all-important data center really delivered, with revenue of $14.5 billion, well ahead of the roughly $13 billion expected, rising 279% from last year. Gross margin came in at 75.0%, and was up 3.8 basis points from the sequential quarter and up 18.9 basis points from a year ago.

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $18.28 billion, up from $13.14 billion a year ago and $16.02 billion a quarter ago. Cash flow from operating activities was $7.33 billion, up from $392 million a year ago and $6.35 billion a quarter ago, absolutely solid.

Net income was up 1,259% from fiscal Q3 2023 and up 49% from the sequential quarter, with EPS hitting $4.02.

Looking ahead

So, while performance matters, what matters more, really, is the forward view. The forward guidance was another home run, though we are starting to see some decay in the wildfire like growth. We love this outlook. $20 billion is the revenue outlook for Q4. Just so strong. GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins are expected to be 74.5% and 75.5%, respectively, plus or minus 50 basis points. That is also strong. World building will continue, and we think any weakness should be bought, perhaps in 20 point increments.

Where might weakness come? In the CFO commentary, there was a warning on China:

On October 17, 2023, the U.S. government (USG) announced new and updated licensing requirements effective in our fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 for exports to China and Country Groups D1, D4, and D5 (including but not limited to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam, but excluding Israel)....... Our sales to China and other affected destinations, derived from products that are now subject to licensing requirements, have consistently contributed approximately 20-25% of Data Center revenue over the past few quarters. We expect that our sales to these destinations will decline significantly in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, though we believe the decline will be more than offset by strong growth in other regions.

So, that is a big risk with 20-25% of revenues at risk with these regulations. While the company has guided that it expects to more than offset these risks, it is a risk.

With that said, we like that the company is pushing cash flow is into shareholder returns in the form of a small dividend, as well as big share repurchases. The company put $3.91 billion towards shareholder returns, including $3.81 billion in share repurchases and $99 million in cash dividends. We suspect both can ramp up further in the future.

Take home

This is an earnings review of a stock that we were blessed to get our traders at our service into around $100, and publicly called for a buy well over a year ago. We realize we cannot cover everything in this column, and really this was about discussing performance to justify our reiterated buy call. For more information or analysis on certain segments more in depth, please see one of the dozens of prior articles with other opinions from our colleagues.

We have not opined on NVDA in over year. One could argue we were too busy cashing checks with the gains, but in all seriousness, the ride is not over. The company is world building, along with building investor wealth. We have a company buying back tons of shares, and one that is seeing growth in major business lines.

Nvidia Corporation is innovating and has the lion's share of the AI market. That should continue for several more quarters, though we do note that competitors are racing to catch up. But with results like these and another stellar forward guide, we think new money should definitely consider buying any future weakness. Scale into Nvidia Corporation shares as the market allows.