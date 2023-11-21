Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Nvidia Is World Building

Nov. 21, 2023 5:05 PM ETNVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)18 Comments
Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • NVIDIA Corporation is the dominant player in the AI market and has seen unprecedented demand for its products.
  • Despite high valuations, the company's growth metrics are impressive and it is expected to continue growing in the future.
  • The company's Q3 earnings exceeded expectations, with strong performance in all segments.
  • Scale in when opportunity arises, but shares are getting cheaper with this growth.
Earth, Moon, Mars in space. Planets in deep space. AStronomy collage. Elements of this image furnished by NASA

dima_zel/iStock via Getty Images

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is the biggest name in artificial intelligence, or AI, and a wildly popular semiconductor stock. It has seen unprecedented demand for its products as the AI revolution kicks into high gear. Nvidia enjoys a

Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
39.83K Followers

Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives.

Comments (18)

7983571
Today, 6:30 PM
Comments (163)
What’s 4q guidance?
Trade4ALiving profile picture
Trade4ALiving
Today, 6:08 PM
Comments (183)
HAPPY bad beat MEMBER and happy NVDA shareholder
m
magenta17
Today, 6:04 PM
Comments (5.19K)
The pullback of ~1% AH is hardly dramatic. The company's growth is slowing, albeit negligibly. Let's see if analysts take down their 12-mo PTs tomorrow. Longz NVDA! :-)
p
prema_donna
Today, 5:53 PM
Comments (2.36K)
The stock ran up 25% in 3 weeks, so an earnings spike wasn't in the cards. I actually sold my call position yesterday for a large gain because of this. I'm not upset by the lack of movement; instead, as primarily a long investor, I'm really happy with the results.

I first bought the stock in 2016 after a grad school internship where I wrote GPU kernels in CUDA. I knew zilch about the market, but I knew a lot about both gaming and scientific computing (i.e. what people call AI now). Those shares I bought are up ~22.5x since I first bought them.

I've never seen NVIDIA this cheap since then, and I've never been more bullish on the stock. I don't know what will happen in the short-term - but I feel reasonably confident about this...NVIDIA is trending towards becoming the most valuable company in the world.
fpsully profile picture
fpsully
Today, 5:43 PM
Comments (638)
@Quad 7 Capital Me expects NVDA to hit market cap of $3 Trillion in five years as it continues to grow with worldwide AI hardware and software sales, which are forecast to grow five-fold in five years at 39.1% CAGR.

www.siliconinvestor.com/...
t
thszda
Today, 5:42 PM
Comments (2.3K)
Strong company and even legacy businesses are doing well like gaming… also nice to hear about new business in nvidia ethernet
Gary J is Rich on AMZN profile picture
Gary J is Rich on AMZN
Today, 5:40 PM
Comments (39.1K)
"Scale into Nvidia Corporation shares as the market allows."

Wrong for many years and counting. Buy any time at all.
Falestinee profile picture
Falestinee
Today, 5:38 PM
Comments (283)
Q3 shatters EPS.. again.
NVDA now is less expensive than where it was before the past two ERs.. yet the stock goes sideways and slips a little. what gives?!
(It seems NVDA can't get over 500 and stay there...)
t
thszda
Today, 6:16 PM
Comments (2.3K)
@Falestinee once the earnings call data is digested you will see the stock fly over $500 easily
Hudson Investments profile picture
Hudson Investments
Today, 5:35 PM
Comments (20.81K)
I agree with the top tier analysts that they will grow to $700 per share by the end of 2024.
t
thszda
Today, 5:42 PM
Comments (2.3K)
@Hudson Investments maybe sooner based on the trajectory thus far with these impressive earnings
p
prema_donna
Today, 5:57 PM
Comments (2.36K)
@Hudson Investments Barring a macro catastrophe, which tends to be unlikely in an election year, I can see it. I've seen projections of 2 million Hopper GPUs being sold in 2024. I think the real number will be around 2.5 million, which doing back-of-the-envelope math (~40K apiece, and this is conservative), means $100 billion in revenue from Hopper GPUs alone. Just insane numbers.
c
cpraderas
Today, 5:30 PM
Comments (971)
This didn’t take long to write up. 30 minutes before the CC
w
whipsawed
Today, 5:25 PM
Comments (131)
The forward P/E is well below 30 after this earnings report. Financial media is working overtime after such guidance beat, to "raise concerns" about high valuation, sustainability of future earnings, sales to China expected to plummet in 2024 etc.
B
Batman163
Today, 5:25 PM
Comments (746)
Ok- NVDA’s p/e 45 and forward p/e now is what? 25-30?

TSLA’s p/e is 74+?

Why the worry for NVDA?
D
Davemawston71
Today, 5:44 PM
Comments (232)
@Batman163 the issue for many investors is , 1 year ago this revenue stream (gpus for llm training and inference) didn’t exist, not it’s going bonkers . Is this a land grab , how sticky is this demand . People have been buying cars for 100 years
Will the big boys eventually by pass nvidia and make their own or choose alternative products . That’s the fear
U
UpsideDownsideAnalyzer
Today, 5:24 PM
Comments (19)
Much of the company’s growth and decline in revenue in the past is correlated with the price of Bitcoin. And what happens if Bitcoin declines in price? Remember when the stock fell out of bed when Bitcoin price dropped in the past? Keep that in mind. In other words, how would the quarter have looked had Bitcoin stock price not rallied? Automotive growth was a mere 3%.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

