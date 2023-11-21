Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
WDI: Great Fund, But Now Is Not The Time To Buy

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The Western Asset Diversified Income Fund offers a competitive 12.56% current yield, making it attractive for income-seeking investors.
  • The WDI closed-end fund has delivered a reasonable performance compared to other investments and indices, with a 3.43% total return since February 8, 2023.
  • The fund's holdings include a variety of debt securities, providing diversification and potential performance in a rising interest rate environment.
  • The market is pricing for rapid rate cuts next year, but the FOMC minutes imply that is not going to happen unless a very severe recession occurs in Q1 2024.
  • This fund itself looks very good, but anyone buying today will incur some losses if the expected rate cuts do not occur.
Money growth - US paper currency

PM Images

The Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI) is a closed-end fund, or CEF, that specializes in providing a high level of income for its shareholders. The fund certainly does a reasonable job of this task, as its 12.56% current yield

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AIF, ARDC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

c
cjk420
Yesterday, 7:34 PM
Comments (926)
It has not been "bid up". It has just recovered partly from the market malaise that often occurs in September and October which was a buying opportunity. It was trading for over $14 a share last summer and it is still way below that.
S
Sane Man
Yesterday, 7:10 PM
Comments (1.22K)
It’s my understanding that the fund also employs swaps and derivatives to hedge against rising rates in the non loan/CLO portion. You could have written negatively about any leveraged CEF if rates stay here or rise. Why single out WDI, as it’s well positioned than any multi -sector fixed income ETFs. A lot has changed in three weeks since those Fed minutes. The market is factoring in rate cuts sooner than later and more of them now.
