It’s been a while since I wrote about Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN), and in that time, a few things have happened. In case you forgot, I purchased a relatively small stake in the firm, and then bought a few more thousand shares in late February of 2022. The shares are down about 43% since then, so this is a fairly painful trade so far. I’m grateful that my position in the name wasn’t huge. Things seem to be moving, yet again, though, so I thought I’d revisit the name to see if it makes sense to hang on, buy more, or cut my losses. I’ll make that determination by looking at the latest financial results and by looking at some of the latest developments at the firm.

I remain very committed to this company for a host of reasons. The company seems to have shrugged off the social media advertising bans, with impressions actually higher in their absence. I’m encouraged by the recent international law enforcement sales. While law enforcement may not “move the needle” financially, as the young people say, law enforcement adoption offers a social proof to the important consumer market. I continue to believe the company is offering a very important solution to two seemingly intractable trends: the need for safety in an increasingly fragmented polity, and the need for defence solutions that are less lethal. Finally, the financial strength of the firm remains rock solid, with a very healthy cash position, and no debt. I can’t say when the investment will return to profitability and beyond, but I have strong faith that it will. I’ll be buying a few more thousand shares this week.

Financial Snapshot

I’d characterise the latest financial results as “choppy.” For instance, relative to the same period in 2022, the first nine months of 2023 have seen revenue and gross profit fall by 15.7%, and 17.1% respectively. That was a direct consequence of the advertising ban. That written, net loss came in at “only” 5% compared to the same period a year ago. GAAP EPS loss is identical, given that there are 259,575 fewer shares outstanding this year than there were last. I’d also like to point out that ammunition sales continue to remain at a steady 25%-26% of total sales, suggesting a decent annuity revenue stream here. I like to see that level of predictability.

Finally, it should be said that the capital structure remains rock solid in spite of the losses. As of the end of Q3, cash represents about 185% of total liabilities outstanding, and it has moved higher since then from $13,654 million to $18,420 as of the end of November. There is little risk of the firm going out of business anytime soon. By my estimates, they have another 3 years of cash on the balance sheet at the very least. Additionally, the company has an undrawn, $5 million line of credit (8.75% cost, expiring in January 2024), so liquidity is not a significant risk in my view.

In conclusion, I’m of the view that there’s little to be said at this point. This is a “growth” company that hasn’t delivered much growth over the past year, largely caused by this social media wobble. That time is past, though, which induces some hope. When it comes to stock investing, we don’t buy the past, we buy the future. That’s what I’m interested in focusing on next.

The Future

I remain of the view that there is a pressing need for non-lethal self protection in much of the world. Whether this need is “real” or “imagined” is beside the point. In the United States, for instance, for years there has been a growing sense that crime is on an uptick, alongside a growing dissatisfaction with that country’s policies on firearms, per the following:

Byrna’s various suite of products have helped close this gap by giving potential victims of crime the ability to effectively defend themselves in a manner that avoids the many tragic pitfalls wrought by a community needing to rely on lethal firearms for self defence. On a recent conference call, the CEO opined that these tools have been used thousands of times with no loss of life. That is an obviously objective good in my view.

Law Enforcement

It seems that law enforcement and other agencies are catching on to the potential, which is impressive given the challenges of marketing into them. They border on sclerotic. They’re fragmented. They require demonstrations, and take a very long time to decide to buy. Thus, they have a very long sales cycle. This is why I’m impressed by the number of recent wins on this front, most recently the significant law enforcement contracts the company has won in Argentina’s Province of Corboda, where they sold 1,000 launchers, and in that country’s capital city of Buenos Aires.

Additionally, when agencies buy, they offer social proof to the individuals who are the primary market. For instance, consumers understand that the ATF, for instance, is not going to carry a product that has not been vetted thoroughly, and so the fact that ATF, among many others, carries the product, will give consumers a great deal of peace of mind.

Civilians

I will admit to getting a bit worried when Meta announced their advertising ban on these products, but it seems that I clutched my proverbial pearls a bit prematurely here. Heading into 2023, the company had 25,000 web sessions per day, and in Q2, Meta banned advertising of Byrna products on its platforms, citing their policies around weapons. Byrna had been banned previously, and they were reinstated back into the club of acceptable products in the past, but not this time.

As a result of this, sales in Q3 of this year were pretty awful, plummeting about $5 million to $7 million, thus the lackluster financial year so far.

After the Meta ban, the company started advertising on Sean Hannity’s radio program, and sessions started to pick up again. By October, sessions are actually higher now than they were at the beginning of the year, prompting questions about the relevance of Meta advertising.

This leads me to conclude that there was a bit of a wobble in the growth story here, but I’m very comfortable that growth will continue over the next while.

With Apologies to Orwell

All investors are created equal, but some are more equal than others. What I mean by this is that there are some investors who are better at this game than others. Some have teams of analysts at their disposal. Some have a great capacity to cut through the noise and get at a relevant investment signal. Finally, some people know more about a given company than any Wall Street analyst can ever know, since they work at the firm in question. If a group of people live and breathe a particular business, I’ll tend to trust their perspective more than I would many others. I particularly trust them when there’s evidence that they’re putting their own capital to work in the stock. In sum, I like sitting on the same side of the table as people who know very much about the enterprise and what its immediate future looks like.

With that sermon out of the way, I feel compelled to remind investors once again of the strong insider buying we’ve seen here.

From the middle of July to the present, for instance, insiders Laun Pham, Bryan Ganz, and David North have between them spent just over $114 thousand of their own capital on these shares. This is the continuation of a multi year trend, with Ganz’s stake now up to about $6.3 million. That’s a fair bit of faith. I’m reminded of a conversation I had with one of my first bosses on Bay Street (Canada’s very insecure little brother to Wall Street). “Insiders sell stock for all kinds of reasons from fair to foul, but they buy for only one: they think this thing’s going up.”

Given the international expansion, given that Byrna is a very compelling solution to the countervailing trends cited above, given the huge insider buying activity, and given the improved financial performance, I’m comfortable adding a few thousand shares to my position. This is one of the most speculative investments I own, but it’s certainly one of the most compelling, too.