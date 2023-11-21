Just_Super

Background

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) offers its shareholders a unique opportunity to gain exposure to incredible AI-based lending. The company has a team of over 800 people based in Tel Aviv, Israel, working on improving their algorithms and supporting their AI in handling credit applications. Although the company currently focuses on the U.S. market, we expect Pagaya to enter into other geographical markets as well, such as the EU and Asia.

What’s especially interesting with Pagaya is that they have a two-sided network model with investors on one side and lending partners and borrowers on the other side. This creates a financial ecosystem where institutional investors and HNW individuals have the opportunity to finance Pagaya-originated loans by investing in any one of Pagaya’s investment vehicles or ABS securities. Furthermore, Pagaya provides banks, auto captive lenders, and other institutional lending partners with the opportunity to scale their lending business, approve more loans, free up resources, improve profitability, and reduce credit risk. This is why Pagaya continues to onboard key lending partners. In Q3 alone Pagaya onboarded a Top 5 U.S. bank by total assets and a top 4 OEM auto captive lender by U.S. vehicle sales. We believe that the lending market will continue to shift towards AI and that Pagaya will play a key role in this transition.

Untapped growth opportunity

In Q3 2023 Pagaya’s network volume reached 2.1 billion, $8.4 billion annualized. This can be compared to a household lending market of $17.3 trillion for the U.S. alone with $4.80 trillion in non-housing debt. It’s obvious that the U.S. market is large enough to sustain significant growth for Pagaya for years to come. As mentioned, there is also the opportunity for Pagaya to expand its geographic reach outside of the U.S. Fact is, Pagaya’s headquarters and core operations are not even based in the U.S. They're in Tel Aviv, Israel. So, there should be no major obstacle for Pagaya to enter into other regions as well, such as the European Union or Asia, as long as they can tailor their AI capabilities to these new market conditions. If they do, it will be a real catalyst.

However, a prerequisite for continued growth is economic moat. But we believe Pagaya got it. Since its inception, the company has evaluated more than 1 trillion loan applications, and apart from generating revenues this development leads to better AI because a larger database improves the efficiency of AI. So, the longer Pagaya remains in the market, the better AI capabilities it gets. Furthermore, their AI lending solution is already superior to the obsolete manual to semi-manual loan application procedures often used by banks and other lenders. This becomes clear when looking at the delinquency rates for U.S. unsecured loans compared to Pagaya’s loan portfolio. Pagaya’s loan portfolio outperforms the U.S. benchmark significantly in all periods.

In contrast to traditional loan application procedures where evaluations are limited to just a few factors, such as household income and expenditures, Pagaya’s AI takes into consideration well over a thousand parameters, weighing in all kinds of factors such as industry-specific unemployment rates, natural disasters and much more, all to reduce delinquency rates and charge-offs for its lending partners.

Diversified revenue streams to optimize growth

Worth noting is also that Pagaya has multiple revenue streams. First, they earn revenues from lending partners that integrate Pagaya’s AI solution into their operations. This makes up for Pagaya’s largest revenue share. But Pagaya also earns revenues from investors that finance lending, i.e., borrowers. This is done through ABS securities and investment vehicles including several hedge funds that are subject to contract fees, such as management, administration, and performance fees, all adding to the revenues of Pagaya. Apart from that there is also interest income from cash holdings.

Having multiple revenue streams reduces Pagaya's sensitivity to changing market conditions. For example, when liquidity is high, capital market fees make up a larger portion of total revenues from fees. But when liquidity is low, capital market fees fall but are offset by an increase in AI integration fees.

Financials

Turning to the financials of the company, we see a positive momentum building. The company has indeed struggled to turn its business profitable since it went public in mid-2022. But in Q3 2023 they posted positive adjusted EBITDA of as much as $28.3 million, reaching an important milestone. This was driven by growing revenues combined with operating leverage as the business scales. Pagaya also posted a positive adjusted net income of $14.3 million in Q3 2023, representing the second consecutive quarter of positive adjusted net income. We expect profits will continue to grow over the next several years, with slight margin improvement due to economies of scale.

Pagaya also has ample cash reserves of as much as $252.6 million as of Q3 2023, more than enough to run their business and finance future growth. Their Quick Ratio and Current Ratio are at a staggering 3.92 and 4.63 respectively, suggesting that the company has no problem whatsoever paying their bills.

Valuation

Price-to-revenue multiple

Now let's make some revenue simulations with the U.S. lending market. As mentioned, the U.S. household debt market is valued at $17.3 trillion as of Q3 2023. Let's then assume an average maturity of 3 years for non-housing debt and 20 years for housing debt. That gives us an annual U.S. lending volume of $1.6 trillion for non-housing debt and 625 billion for housing debt, totaling $2.2 trillion in annual U.S. household lending volume. As of Q3 2023 Pagaya have 8 billion in annualized network volume, representing only 0.36% of that market opportunity. We believe it will be a piece of cake for Pagaya to take a 2.5% market share in the U.S. household lending sphere. If Pagaya grasps that market opportunity, then it would translate into a network volume of $55 billion and annual revenues of $5.2 billion. We assume revenues from fees to equal 9.5% of the network volume as they did in Q3 2023. With a price-to-revenue ratio of 1.2, which is what we have today, this suggests a future market capitalization of $6.2 billion, yielding a target price of nearly $7 per share for Pagaya, assuming forward outstanding shares of 900 million.

DCF model

We also run our DCF Model on Pagaya. In this model, revenues reach $5.4 billion at the end of the forecast period, well in line with the above U.S. forecasts but taking into account international growth.

We are optimistic about Pagaya’s most recent achievement to onboard two major lending partners, as previously discussed. As such, we use Pagaya’s upper guidance for 2023 years revenues as our starting point, which is $825 million. We then expect revenues to grow by 15% in 2024. Furthermore, we expect Pagaya to ramp up growth to a peak of 25% in 2026 and 2027 as macro conditions improve and their business model gains further recognition in the U.S. until growth falls back to 20% and then to 15% per year for the remainder of the forecast period, driven by U.S. market saturation on the negative side and international growth prospects on the positive side. We believe our estimates are realistic considering the company is still in its early days with massive untapped growth at hand.

We set EBITDA margins to 15% for FY2023 which is in line with data for the most recent quarter. We believe economies of scale will continue to have a positive impact on EBITDA margins that will improve and settle at 20% by 2028.

Capex is capped at 3% which is based on 2022 years of data. Capping capex at 3% also allows Pagaya to scale up its capital expenditures as revenues grow.

The company has a history of issuing share-based compensations to its employees, although, significantly less in the most recent quarter. But due to this historical pattern, we increased outstanding shares by roughly 25%, to 900 million.

Our DCF Model generates a target price of $8 per share for Pagaya, with a potential 521% upside. This is well in line with our price-to-revenue multiple which yields a target price of nearly $7 per share based on a U.S. market share of 2.5% and excluding international growth. Our valuation may seem high but keep in mind that the shares were trading near $30 in mid-2022. The shares have since experienced a sharp decline and are currently trading at around $1.30 which we believe to be a big bargain for a great AI company.

Downside risk

For the shares to fall much lower we believe we would need to see a negative surprise in Q4 2023. Pagaya has stated that they might be able to reach $27 billion in network volume taking into account only lending partners as of 2022 when adding no new partners. Meanwhile, the company continues to onboard new partners. This all bodes well for Pagaya. But, of course, if competition tightens that could adversely affect the company’s growth prospects. Also, if interest rates remain high for a prolonged period that could put pressure on future revenue growth as households avoid further debt. But Pagaya is still in its early days and has such a small market share at this moment that there should be room for growth even during a challenging macro environment. However, please note that due to a history of high volatility for the shares, we may see some temporary declines.

Take-away message

AI-based lending outperforms traditional lending procedures and we believe it's only a matter of time before AI becomes the new standard in the field. In this transition, we see Pagaya as perfectly positioned to capture future revenue growth opportunities. They have the technology, experience, and business model to differentiate themselves from the competitors in AI-driven lending.

One interesting angle we’ve touched upon in this article is the two-sided network of Pagaya where they have lending partners and borrowers on one side and investors on the other side, allocating capital to the very lucrative market of household financing. This way, Pagaya is building a financial eco-system where borrowers of all sizes are linked to capital-intensive investors all over the world and with AI at the core of its operations. As such, Pagaya creates a win-win situation and the attractiveness for all parties makes the concept highly scalable. Just think of where we will be in 10 to 20 years from now. We all know that AI will play an increasingly important role in our daily lives and household financing is certainly no exception.