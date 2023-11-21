Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Pagaya Technologies: Huge Upside Potential For This AI Stock

Nov. 21, 2023 7:41 PM ETPagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY)2 Comments
Summary

  • Pagaya Technologies offers AI-based lending and has a very interesting two-sided network model with investors and lending partners, creating a win-win situation for all parties involved.
  • The company has vast untapped growth opportunities in the US and potential expansion into other geographical markets.
  • Pagaya's strong AI capabilities, positive financial momentum, and low valuation suggest future growth.
  • Pagaya's loan portfolio outperforms U.S. benchmarks significantly, indicating a strong economic moat.
  • Our DCF Model yields a target price of $8 per share.

Background

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) offers its shareholders a unique opportunity to gain exposure to incredible AI-based lending. The company has a team of over 800 people based in Tel Aviv, Israel, working on improving their algorithms and supporting their AI

This article was written by

Stock analysis brought to you by Jacques Georget. The analysis is based on a careful review of the growth prospects of each company. For valuation purposes, I often use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model, sharing valuable insight on cash flow generation under different business models.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

D
Dungeoneerer
Yesterday, 7:57 PM
Comments (31)
Still can't believe what pagaya has achieved with only 0.36% market share. Only a matter of time I guess when shares will finally start heading up. But to be honest that shelf offering on standby still has me somewhat spooked despite the failed buy for greensky.
m
mbpowers1215
Yesterday, 8:05 PM
Comments (95)
@Dungeoneerer agree with the shelf. I’m banking on the fact that insider ownership is high, and management should know better than to shoot itself in the foot
