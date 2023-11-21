Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Is The S&P 500 Broken?

Cullen Roche profile picture
Cullen Roche
68.53K Followers

Summary

  • One of the big stories of the year has been the lack of breadth in the performance of the US stock market.
  • The so-called “magnificent 7” of Microsoft, Amazon, Apple, Google, Meta, Tesla and Nvidia have generated 71% returns.
  • The S&P 500 is up 20%. And the remaining 493 companies are up 5%. The equal weight S&P 500 is up 5% year to date.

Strategy of diversified investment.

tadamichi

One of the big stories of the year has been the lack of breadth in the performance of the US stock market. The so-called “magnificent 7” of Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL

This article was written by

Cullen Roche profile picture
Cullen Roche
68.53K Followers
Mr. Roche is the founder of Discipline Funds, a provider of multi-asset low cost ETFs and financial advisory services. To learn more about Discipline Funds please see:https://disciplinefunds.com/

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

R
Rleaton
Yesterday, 8:07 PM
Comments (1.62K)
It's a good time to be a stock picker, and a bad time to be buying indexes imo.

Which is odd. Generally I like simple DCA into my ETF funds and call it a day.
DONTIGNY profile picture
DONTIGNY
Yesterday, 8:07 PM
Comments (1.06K)
It's ultimately the weighted average of earnings that matters and valuation of those dollars. We should not be concerned about the origin of those dollars.

In fact, the most important concept is correlation.
100 securities don't drive a lot of differentiation, if correlation remains high.
S
SWinCA
Yesterday, 7:20 PM
Comments (8.29K)
I would say it IS broken for the index investor, Bogle disciple. I would love to hear Bogle's opinion on today if still with us.
R
Randol33
Yesterday, 6:59 PM
Comments (6.99K)
It will continue to get worse up until the day it doesn't. All the big money knows the mega 7 are the only stocks going up so they only invest in the mega 7 which drives it up higher. But once one starts to sell they will ALL sell and it will be a spectacular race to get out. 40-50% drop in a couple of days will be seen bringing the index down 1000-2000 points in under a week. it will be the perfect disaster.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AAPL--
Apple Inc.
AMZN--
Amazon.com, Inc.
GOOG--
Alphabet Inc.
GOOGL--
Alphabet Inc.
META--
Meta Platforms, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.