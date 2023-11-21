Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Farmer Mac: An Academic's Case For Higher Value

Gary J. Gordon profile picture
Gary J. Gordon
2.74K Followers

Summary

  • Farmer Mac is a safe earnings growth machine, with a 79% increase in operating EPS over four years.
  • Despite its low P/E ratio, Farmer Mac is valued higher than top-notch companies like Toll Brothers and Apple according to the dividend discount model.  Why?  Because.
  • I estimate that Farmer Mac's "normal" dividend for DDM valuation purposes is around $10 per share.
  • Dividend growth beyond '25 should be at least 8% a year.
  • Farmer Mac has very high dividend stability because of its very low liquidity, interest rate and credit risks.

Positive Asian Teacher Man Smiling Writing On Whiteboard In Classroom

Prostock-Studio/iStock via Getty Images

I’ve written a ton about Farmer Mac (NYSE:AGM) over the past four years. Why? It’s a rounding error in the investment world. A little shrub among the big cap Sequoias.

I write so much because

This article was written by

Gary J. Gordon profile picture
Gary J. Gordon
2.74K Followers
Gary Gordon’s career was on Wall Street, where he was a stock analyst covering the housing, mortgage and consumer finance industries. He also served as a U.S. investment strategist and as a portfolio manager. The bulk of his work career was at PaineWebber and UBS. He is now retired. Mr. Gordon is an adjunct professor at Mercy College in New York. He teaches economics on campus and math at prisons (Sing Sing and Taconic in New York). He also presents financial literacy seminars to adults and students. He is on the Board of Hudson Link (college education for incarcerated men and women) and the Baron de Hirsch Fund. Mr. Gordon is married with two young adult children. He has degrees from Colgate University (BA '74, philosophy) and The Wharton School (MBA '77, finance).

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AGM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About AGM

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AGM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AGM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.