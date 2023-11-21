Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Micron: Weak Competitive DRAM Metrics Illustrate Its Small HBM3 Market Share (Rating Upgrade)

Nov. 21, 2023 9:34 PM ETMicron Technology, Inc. (MU)HXSCL, SSNLF2 Comments
Robert Castellano profile picture
Robert Castellano
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Micron's DRAM results in the past several quarters are weak when compared to HBM3 market leader SK Hynix.
  • As the memory market improves from its year-long super-cyclical downturn, Micron's DRAM growth will be stymied from its late entry into the HBM market.
  • Micron's fiscal 2024 capex is projected to be slightly higher than fiscal 2023 levels, with a decrease in WFE spend.
  • SK Hynix plans to invest in technology migration and premium DRAM, as it expands its dominating HBM3E output.
  • Samsung expects market bit growth for DRAM to be around 10% in the fourth quarter, exceeding the market on moderate HBM3E outlook.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Semiconductor Deep Dive. Learn More »

Pie chart concept, people sharing chocolate cake, above view on a green background.

Say-Cheese/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

While it might be too early to expect a full-scale turnaround, there are some positive signals in key indicators and the global supply chain. Demand has only just started to show signs of growth. As demand for

This article was written by

Robert Castellano profile picture
Robert Castellano
16.14K Followers

Robert Castellano has 38 years of experience analyzing the semiconductor markets.

He runs the investing group Semiconductor Deep Dive. It provides investors with recommendations for stocks with the greatest near- and medium-term growth potential. Members receive detailed analysis and research tools to make investments in semiconductor and tech stocks. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

gklemenc profile picture
gklemenc
Yesterday, 11:07 PM
Comments (272)
Best author on SA.
bubbleking profile picture
bubbleking
Yesterday, 10:53 PM
Comments (3.73K)
Thank you , Robert.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About MU

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MU

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MU
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.