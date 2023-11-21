Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Brixmor Property: Dividend Growth Set To Continue Despite 2024 Headwinds

Nov. 21, 2023 9:45 PM ETBrixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX)
Summary

  • Brixmor Property Group's business has recovered strongly from the COVID pandemic, and its management team has a history of accretive portfolio management actions.
  • The company has reshaped its portfolio, moving into higher-end markets with greater population density and higher average household incomes.
  • Brixmor has strong leasing activity and is seeing strong gains in re-leasing rates, which is driving meaningful cash flow growth.
  • 2024 growth will be temporarily subdued by higher interest expense and normalization in bad debt, but strong coverage should enable further dividend growth.

Modern Store Building Exteriors at Sunset

buzbuzzer

Shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) have essentially tread water over the past year. While this has lagged the broader market, it has held in better than many other interest rate-sensitive stocks. BRX’s business has recovered strongly from the COVID

This article was written by

Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
3.08K Followers
Over ten years of experience making contrarian bets based on my macro view and stock-specific turnaround stories to garner outsized returns with a favorable risk/reward profile. If you want me to cover a specific stock or have a question for an article, just let me know!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

