Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Emeren Group Ltd (SOL) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 21, 2023 9:07 PM ETEmeren Group Ltd (SOL)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.33K Followers

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 21, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Yujia Zhai - Managing Director, The Blueshirt Group

Yumin Liu - Chief Executive Officer

Ke Chen - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Philip Shen - ROTH MKM

Pavel Molchanov - Raymond James & Associates

Donovan Schafer - Northland Capital Markets

Amit Dayal - HCW

Operator

Hello, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by for Emeren’s Group Limited Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Please note we are recording today's conference call.

I will now turn the call over to Mr. Yujia Zhai, Managing Director of Blueshirt Group. Please go ahead, Mr. Zhai.

Yujia Zhai

Thanks, operator, and hello, everyone. Thank you for joining us today to discuss our third quarter of 2023 results. We released our shareholder letter after the market closed today, and it's available on our website at ir.emeren.com. We also provided a supplemental presentation that's posted on our IR website that we will reference during our prepared remarks.

On the call with me today are Mr. Yumin Liu, Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Ke Chen, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we continue, please turn to slide two. Let me remind you that remarks made during this call may include predictions, estimates, and other information that might be considered forward-looking. These forward-looking statements represent Emeren Group's current judgment for the future. However, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results of differ materials. Those risks are described under risk factors and elsewhere in Emeren Group's filings with SEC. Please do not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect Emeren Group's opinions only as of the date of this call. Emeren Group is not obligated to update you on any revisions to these forward-looking statements. Also, please note that unless otherwise stated, all figures mentioned during the conference call

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About SOL

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SOL

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.