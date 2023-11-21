Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Southern Copper: Global Leader Poised To Exploit Clean Energy Boom

Nov. 21, 2023 10:18 PM ETSouthern Copper Corporation (SCCO)
Michael Hughes profile picture
Michael Hughes
290 Followers

Summary

  • Southern Copper Corporation, with the world's largest reserves of the red metal, is well-positioned to exploit the expected boom in critical minerals amid the global green energy race.
  • The company has industry leading operating margins of 45%, a solid dividend yielding over 5%, and expects to grow output 80% by 2032.
  • The price of copper meanwhile has bounced back on good news out of China, and is out-performing other critical minerals, including battery metals like nickel, lithium, and cobalt.
  • I rated the stock a hold a year ago over fears of declining commodity prices. Since then the stock is up 60%, which is great for current investors, but the price might be too high at the moment for folks just coming to the table.

Material photo of copper ore

SAND555

I covered Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) just over a year ago, when I rated the stock a hold - citing concerns with falling commodity prices and potential to miss earnings targets. The stock is up about 60% since then. I

This article was written by

Michael Hughes profile picture
Michael Hughes
290 Followers
SA analyst and ex-management consultant focused on valuations of industrial metals/mining stocks. Core objective is to unearth intrinsically undervalued stocks that have the potential to deliver attractive long-term excess returns.EXPERIENCEMr. Hughes has about fifteen years of experience conducting valuations and market assessments for large and mid-sized clients in the manufacturing, logistics, technology, and private equity industries.He did this not only as a business strategy consultant, but also worked in industry as a strategic sourcing director, manager, and procurement specialist - with a high focus on direct materials.In addition, he has over a decade of experience as a journalist covering global economics and international affairs, including as a State Department correspondent.EDUCATIONJohns Hopkins University, M.A. in Global Security StudiesUniversity of Notre Dame, B.A. in History

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SCCO

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SCCO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SCCO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.