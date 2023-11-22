Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Merck: Keytruda Patent Expiry Nears With Replacement Yet To Be Found

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
8.81K Followers

Summary

  • Keytruda will overtake Humira as the world's best-selling drug over the next two years, before the first patent expiry in 2028.
  • It is apparent that MRK is already looking to bolster its pipeline, with the most recent partnership with Daiichi Sankyo appearing to be promising, though rather expensive.
  • We believe that more deals/ M&A activities may be coming, similar to that observed in the industry, potentially eroding its balance sheet.
  • Based on its lower lows and lower highs since the May 2023 top, we may also see the stock continue trading sideways at these levels, if not breach its support levels of $100 if bullish support fails to materialize.
  • While it remains a decent dividend play, we prefer to rate the MRK stock as a Hold here.

Confused retired man with hand on chin looking away

izusek

We previously covered Merck (NYSE:MRK) in December 2022, discussing its bright prospects then, with the management still pushing to expand Keytruda's indications and extend its eventual loss of exclusivity.

We had believed that the pharmaceutical company's near-term top-line

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
8.81K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

thirdcamper profile picture
thirdcamper
Today, 9:31 AM
Comments (8.41K)
Keytruda patent expiry is five years away, not tomorrow. Keytruda subcutaneous method is not discussed by the author. There is loads of time for further acquisitions as well. MRK is actually at reasonable valuation right now for the first time in a long time. MRK is a buy.
g
gofergold1
Today, 9:39 AM
Comments (157)
@thirdcamper Agree. However, a sober assessment of the current situation on patents and pipeline are appreciated. The market may punish the name severely if there isn't a revenue producer that emerges from the fog of clinical trials. But this is a solid company with solid management, and worth investing in for the long run. I would add to my position on any weakness.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About MRK

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MRK

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MRK
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.