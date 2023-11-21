Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SPY: When Indicators Speak, The Year-End Rally Makes Little Sense

Nov. 21, 2023 10:48 PM ETSPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), SP500
Bernard Zambonin profile picture
Bernard Zambonin
Summary

  • Indicators suggest a possible S&P 500 year-end rally, but conflicting signals hint at an impending recession.
  • Despite a minor dip, core inflation at 4% raises doubts about further interest rate cuts.
  • Employment, retail sales, and manufacturing indicators signal potential economic frailty, especially in the housing market.
  • Skepticism lingers despite recent stock market gains, with concerns about high valuations, complex fixed-income markets, and declining tax collections pointing towards a short-lived rally for the S&P 500.

Are we on the verge of a year-end rally for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)? It appears so, with the rally gaining momentum since the end of October.

US inflation has come in lower than expected, unemployment

Co-producer of The Street's financial channels. Researcher and operations manager at DM Martins Research. Associated with the existing author DM Martins Research. Delivering insightful analysis primarily on foreign equities, with a focus on emerging markets, to empower informed investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

