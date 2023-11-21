Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Google, Likely The Main Beneficiary Of OpenAI Tumult

Nov. 21, 2023 10:50 PM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGLMSFT1 Comment
PropNotes profile picture
PropNotes
2.22K Followers

Summary

  • OpenAI CEO Sam Altman was recently fired amid reported disagreements over AI safety /board transparency.
  • OpenAI's effectiveness to ship product may be affected by the shakeup.
  • Microsoft hasn't gained anything on a net basis by hiring Sam Altman and Greg Brockman, as they already were exposed to the duo via a 49% stake in OpenAI.
  • Bringing Sam into a bureaucracy within Microsoft or returning him to a wounded OpenAI will likely reduce product momentum in either case.
  • Google's chatbot competitor, Bard, should benefit and capture market share, thus retaining users and keeping them within Google's profitable ecosystem.

Businessman works on laptop Showing business analytics dashboard with charts, metrics, and KPI to analyze performance and create insight reports for operations management. Data analysis concept.Ai

pcess609

In case you're living under a rock, there's been some big developments going on in the world of AI this last week.

The Story So Far

On Friday, November 17th, Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, was fired by the board of

This article was written by

PropNotes profile picture
PropNotes
2.22K Followers
Many of the best traders in the world work for Proprietary Trading Firms; black box groups that earn unbelievable returns and answer to no one.Our goal is to supply you with the same information that these traders are using to crush the market, including alpha you won't find anywhere else.The best trade ideas, the sharpest macro analysis, and the most insightful market outlook around; that’s what we do.We've distilled down the top strategies from the industry’s elite and made them as approachable as possible so you can use them for yourself.That’s our mission. We hope you’ll join us.➡️ Be sure to follow us on Twitter / X by clicking the link in our profile.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

GetRealHere profile picture
GetRealHere
Yesterday, 11:03 PM
Comments (1.71K)
A.I. is so over-hyped its ridiculous. Similar as by now we would all be driving electric cars and Lucid will be the next Tesla...lol. Hype and more hype for a technology they are still trying to figure out how to monetize (basically ruin it by turning it into a retail item). Lets turn it into skynet and start a massive purge.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About GOOG

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GOOG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GOOG
--
GOOGL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.