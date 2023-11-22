PM Images

Why choose between big tech and large amounts of distributed income when you don't have to. The BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) is well off its all-time highs, but since my previous article written on September 12th, it's outperformed the S&P 500 by appreciating 2.68% compared to 1.45% for the S&P. BST is paying an annualized distribution of $3 and after the monthly distributions are accounted for its total return has been 5.07% since September 12th. As we head into the end of 2023, I am looking for positions I want to eliminate from my portfolio and those that I think will do well in a post-high-rate environment. I believe that BST has something for everyone as it has the potential to provide income to investors looking for growth and capital appreciation for income-focused investors. BST is an interesting hybrid closed-end fund [CEF] that can bridge the gap between investment methodologies. If the markets continue to rally, then BST is positioned well for 2024 due to its exposure to big-tech.

Following up on my previous article on BST

In my previous article about BST (can be read here) I discussed how BST's distribution has bailed out the negative returns from its share price declining, my thoughts on how Q2 earnings season would impact BST, and why I felt we're more likely to enter a multi-year bull market rather than a bear market. Now that we have more economic data and Q3 earnings season is almost completely behind us, I wanted to provide an update to my investment thesis. I think that big-tech companies on an individual level have become the equivalent of nation-states as their balance sheets and profitability are leaps and bounds larger than most of the other large caps in the S&P 500. While I believe that a recession is more likely to occur in 2024 than I had previously thought, I think it will be a recession for Main Street and not necessarily Wall Street. I think that the markets will continue to go higher in 2024, led by big tech, and shares of BST will significantly benefit.

As the Fed reaches the end of its cycle, BST can benefit from a bull market despite an increased risk for a recession.

I try to never talk in absolutes as nothing except for death and paying taxes is for certain. The CME Group is projecting that there is a 94.8% chance the Fed is done hiking rates and that there is a 28.4% chance we see our first rate cut in March of 2024. Looking out to the end of 2024, CME Group is projecting that there is a 96% chance that rates could be somewhere between 350-500 bps, with the most likely level for the target rate to finish the year between 425-450 bps. All eyes will be on Chair Powell's commentary at the upcoming Fed conference. I don't think another hike is out of the question, but even if the Fed surprises the market, the chances are that it will be short-lived.

I had previously been in the camp that we were more likely to avoid a recession rather than go into one. Now I am probably 60/40 rather than 80/20 that a recession would be avoided. There are two economic indicators that have a high probability of predicting an upcoming recession. Since the early 1970's an inverted yield curve for more than 3 months has been followed by a recession, excluding the pandemic. The 2nd indicator is unemployment. There isn't necessarily a specific unemployment number that needs to be avoided, but rather an increase in unemployment on a percentage basis. Since 1948, the past 12 recessions have all occurred as unemployment increased by more than 1%. Unemployment has increased from 3.4% in April to 3.9%, while corporate bankruptcies have also increased QoQ for the past 5 quarters. So far, the economy has been more resilient than many had expected, and the inverted yield curve factor has been neutralized for the time being, but if unemployment continues to increase the probability for recession will continue to increase as we have never escaped a recession when unemployment increased by more than 1%.

Despite the increased risk of a recession, BST is positioned well for 2024. The Fed has taken rates to the highest point in decades, and if the economy does slow, the Fed has more than enough room to cut rates by 2% over an extended period and still maintain a target rate of 325-350 bps. Unlike being in a low-rate environment, the Fed has a lot of room to operate if the economy slows. Despite cutting rates due to a recession or trying to avoid one, lower rates should stimulate the market as the cost of capital will decrease, and businesses will be more likely to expand. The carrying costs of debt on the consumer level will also decline, and households that have put off making big purchases could find themselves in an environment to move ahead with their stalled plans.

While nobody knows for certain if a recession will occur, BST is positioned to benefit in 2024. BST has 30.9% of its holdings allocated to big tech, with Microsoft (MSFT) representing 9.67% of the fund. Apple (AAPL) trails MSFT with an 8% allocation, then NVIDIA (NVDA) with a 6.78% allocation. When Mastercard (MA) and Broadcom (AVGO) are factored in, 35.72% of BST's portfolio is geared toward companies that are basically recession-proof. The analyst community is projecting that there will be tremendous YoY growth in BST's top-10 holding EPS. On average, the companies in BST's top-10 holdings will see 18.48% YoY EPS growth from the end of 2023 through 2024. This is led by 14.75% in EPS growth from their largest position, MSFT, and 54.6% from NVDA, their 3rd largest holding.

Despite a possible recession, these companies are expected to expand their EPS, which could lead to valuation growth. When I look at things on a 2-year time horizon, BST's top-10 holdings are expected to grow their EPS on average by 41.94% from the end of 2023 through 2025. There are 8 of the top-10 holdings that analysts expect will growth their EPS by 30% or more over the next 2 years.

The latest indicators are showing that a total of $5.73 trillion of assets is parked in money market accounts. As of 11/15/23, assets of retail money market funds increased by $10.52 billion to $2.23 trillion, while assets of institutional money market funds increased by $11.39 billion to $3.50 trillion. Every company doesn't need to participate for a bull market to occur, all that matters is that the major indices increase. BST has the largest components of the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq in its top-10 holdings. With the Fed expected to cut rates, the risk-free rate of return will lose some of its appeal as rates start to decline. There is a strong likelihood that capital flows into the capital markets, especially since $3.5 trillion of the money market funds is being held by institutions. In a lower-rate environment, fund managers won't get a pass for holding cash, and they will need to deploy capital sitting on the sidelines. I believe that the names in BST will benefit on a direct and indirect level. As cash finds its way back into the market, these names could be looked at as a flight to safety, and capital going into index funds will also benefit these names as they will represent a large portion of every dollar allocated.

BST's distribution remains intact and is yielding over 8%

Shares of BST have had their ups and downs, and while BST has appreciated by 19.35% YTD it's still well off its 2021 highs. My focus isn't necessarily on returning to its previous highs but rather locking in a yield on capital by adding to my position and having a runway for future growth. BST hasn't cut its distribution; over the years, the monthly distribution has grown by 66.67% from $0.15 to $0.25. Assuming that the past replicates itself regarding BST not cutting the distribution, I can lock in an 8.81% yield on cost today.

I think BST continues to be an interesting CEF as it can be a true utility, bridging the gap between capital appreciation and income. With every share I purchase, I am locking in $3 of annualized income at a yield of 8.81%. Over the past 5-years, shares of BST have appreciated by 25.28%, but the total return on an investment of $10,000 has been 89.83% due to the large distribution and reinvesting the income. An investor would have started with 366.84 shares, and by reinvesting the monthly distributions, their share count would have increased to 555.88. Each share that was purchased for $27.26 would have generated $15.80 of income, which is 57.96% of the original investment. In addition to the total investment increasing by 89.83%, BST has grown the monthly distribution from $0.15 to $0.25. Between the actual distribution growth and the increased share count, the original distribution income of $55.03 monthly and $660.31 annually would have increased to $138.97 per month and $1,667.64 on an annualized basis before any further distribution reinvestments.

Conclusion

I think BST is positioned well for the future and can be utilized to bridge the gap between income and growth for investors. BST offers exposure to big tech, and some of the most innovative smaller companies while generating a distributable yield of 8.81%. All eyes will be on the Fed next month, and even if the Fed hikes again or a recession occurs in 2024, BST is positioned to do well. Ultimately, I am a long-term investor, and the market has withstood a rising rate environment. I believe it will be stimulated by declining rates as the cost of capital becomes more business-friendly. I plan on adding to my position in BST as I am able to lock in a high yield on capital before rates decline and get exposure to tech, which continues to pull the market forward.