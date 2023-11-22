Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Brookfield's Real Estate Not In Great Shape

Nov. 22, 2023 10:10 AM ETBrookfield Corporation (BN), BN:CABAM, BAM:CA7 Comments
Summary

  • Brookfield Property Partners has struggled compared to other Brookfield subsidiaries and failed to become a source of fee-paying capital for Brookfield Asset Management.
  • BPY was acquired by Brookfield Corporation, but the real estate continues to struggle and FFO turned negative thanks to higher interest rates.
  • BN's reported real estate asset values seem significantly overstated.
  • BN's distributable earnings are of lower quality than suggested in the presentations.

As part of valuing Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN), I took a look at Brookfield's real estate. Most of Brookfield's real estate operations were held within Brookfield Property Partners (BPY), a vehicle similar to Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (

I try to adhere to the investing principles laid down by Graham and Buffett, but sometimes it is difficult to control my emotions --- cash not yet invested is often burning a hole in my pocket, and when prices decline, I tend to buy too much too soon. My ultimate goal is to create an income stream that would allow me to safely retire. I like to learn about the world around, which includes analyzing companies and buying small pieces of them. I know all the arguments about how index funds are supposed to benefit my small portfolio, but I can't persuade myself to buy them nowadays because of low prospective returns thanks to tons of overvalued stocks contained in about any index. In my professional life, I am a mathematician (graph theory, combinatorics, algorithms), a teacher (computer science and mathematics), and a software engineer.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

Rod Bhar profile picture
Rod Bhar
Today, 10:31 AM
Comments (54)
Saying you don't understand cap rates therefore BN's real estate is overvalued is not a very logical conclusion.
Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
Today, 10:39 AM
Comments (27.13K)
@Rod Bhar I think to be fair to the author, no one in their right mind should agree with Brookfield valuing office properties at 5.25% cap rates. If he finds this difficult to understand, he is just politely saying Brookfield has lost it. Maybe not, but that was just my impression.
Brookfield marks at whatever Brookfield likes. Back in 2020 Flatt was arguing that office properties should be valued at, I kid you not, 2% cap rates.
www.bloomberg.com/...
Rod Bhar profile picture
Rod Bhar
Today, 10:47 AM
Comments (54)
@Trapping Value I think BN's best office buildings at 5.25% cap rates is reasonable. With NOI rising at 6% or so and almost full occupancy how high a cap rate do you need for an unlevered return?
Ján Mazák profile picture
Ján Mazák
Today, 10:52 AM
Comments (1.22K)
@Rod Bhar It's not so much "don't understand" as "find hard to accept because it does not reflect risks exist". For instance, in Slovakia, people like real estate and don't like stocks. So they are perfectly willing to buy a single rental apartment yielding 3-5% in gross rent and put some personal work into renting it, while they would never buy a REIT that is diversified, professionally managed, and yields 6-8%, with the same chance for property price appreciation. An advantage of holding the flat directly might be the ability to mortgage it, but many don't even use a mortgage. I just don't get it.

I'd say the asset values of BN's properties correspond to the times of zero interest rates and possibly pre-covid times, but much has changed since then, and that's reflected in prices of publicly trades assets like office REITs (or BPY), but not in Brookfield's NAV estimates.

It seems that the many of the properties are doing well on their own, just the capital structure is bad. E.g. the 16x debt/EBITDA for BPY.
