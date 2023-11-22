Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Walmart Post Earnings: Facing Tough Comps Through Mid '24

Nov. 22, 2023 12:20 AM ETWalmart Inc. (WMT)
Brian Gilmartin, CFA profile picture
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
9.67K Followers

Summary

  • It was surprising to see Walmart’s stock price reaction to last week’s fiscal Q3 ’24 earnings release, which saw the stock leave investors with a one-day drop of 8% or almost $14 per share.
  • Walmart’s forward revenue estimates continue to be revised higher following last week’s earnings, while EPS estimates were revised lower.
  • This October ’23 quarter saw a 1% EPS and revenue beat, while last October saw a 14% EPS beat on a 3% revenue beat, as last year revenue grew 8.75% YoY, while EPS grew just 2% YoY.

Walmart Posts Strong First Quarter Earnings

Scott Olson

Needless to say, it was surprising to see Walmart’s (NYSE:WMT) stock price reaction to last week’s fiscal Q3 ’24 earnings release, which saw the stock leave investors with a one-day drop of 8% or almost $14 per share following the

This article was written by

Brian Gilmartin, CFA profile picture
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
9.67K Followers
Brian Gilmartin, is a portfolio manager at Trinity Asset Management, a firm he founded in May, 1995, catering to individual investors and institutions that werent getting the attention and service deserved, from larger firms. Brian started in the business as a fixed-income / credit analyst, with a Chicago broker-dealer, and then worked at Stein Roe & Farnham in Chicago, from 1992 - 1995, before striking out on his own and managing equity and balanced accounts for clients. Brian has a BSBA (Finance) from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio, (1982) and an MBA (Finance) from Loyola University, Chicago, January, 1985. The CFA was awarded in 1994. Brian has been fortunate enough to write for the TheStreet.com from 2000 to 2012, and then the WallStreet AllStars from August 2011, to Spring, 2012. Brian also wrote for Minyanville.com, and has been quoted in numerous publications including the Wall Street Journal.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About WMT

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WMT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WMT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.