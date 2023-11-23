Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sega Sammy: Pachinko Optimism, But Gaming IPs Are Solid Beyond Sonic

Valkyrie Trading Society profile picture
Valkyrie Trading Society
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Sega Sammy has strong gaming IPs, including Total War, Football Manager, Sonic, Yakuza, and Persona - recently also Angry Birds through the Rovio acquisition.
  • The company trades at a steep discount compared to peers as Sonic in particular is viewed as being a fallen angel of an IP, which is not that inaccurate.
  • The Pachinko business is rebounding with the loosening of regulations and the introduction of smart machines, which are seeing an uptake in parlours, driving growth.
  • Over the years, we expect them to get involved in US online gambling growth and to benefit from more convention, entertainment, and gambling activity at their resorts with the end of the pandemic.
  • We think that it's reasonable that they hit forecasts which defends them in the short term, and that they have a lot of resources to generate sustainable growth. Earnings direction and absolute valuation are positives here.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Value Lab get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Sega Receives Merger Offer From Rival Namco

Koichi Kamoshida/Getty Images News

Sega Sammy (OTCPK:SGAMF)(OTCPK:SGAMY) looks pretty interesting. It has some pretty strong gaming IPs. Total War, Football Manager through SI Games, obviously Sonic, and also the Yakuza games and Persona. Some of these are really at the forefront in

If you thought our angle on this company was interesting, you may want to check out our idea room, The Value Lab. We focus on long-only value ideas of interest to us, where we try to find international mispriced equities and target a portfolio yield of about 4%. We've done really well for ourselves over the last 5 years, but it took getting our hands dirty in international markets. If you are a value-investor, serious about protecting your wealth, our gang could help broaden your horizons and give some inspiration. Give our no-strings-attached free trial a try to see if it's for you.

This article was written by

Valkyrie Trading Society profile picture
Valkyrie Trading Society
4.15K Followers

The Valkyrie Trading Society is a team of analysts sharing high conviction and obscure developed market ideas that are likely to generate non-correlated and outsized returns in the context of the current economic environment and forces. They are long-only investors.

They lead the investing group The Value Lab where they offer members a portfolio with real time updates, chat to answer questions 24/7, regular global market news reports, feedback on member stock ideas, new trades monthly, quarterly earnings write-ups, and daily macro opinions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SEGA SAMMY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Bought on domestic exchanges.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SGAMF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SGAMF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SGAMY
--
SGAMF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.