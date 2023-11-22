Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Booking Holdings: Take Some Profits On This Rally (Ratings Downgrade)

Nov. 22, 2023 2:06 AM ETBooking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)
Gary Alexander
Summary

  • Booking Holdings stock has surged over 50% YTD, prompting my recommendation to take profits and wait for a cheaper entry point.
  • BKNG stock is trading at a slightly richer multiple than the S&P 500 and has a slightly above 1.0x PEG ratio.
  • The Company has positive long-term drivers, including diversifying beyond hotels, non-leisure stays, proven co-existence with Airbnb, and merchant model growth.
  • In the short term, however, BKNG is expecting bookings growth to decelerate in Q4, driven in part by the war in the Middle East.
  • Downgrading Booking Holdings to Neutral.

Booking.com"s "Tiny House With Big Personality" Curated By Kevin Hart

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment

Stocks are soaring to YTD highs, which should be a trigger for investors to re-examine their portfolios and determine which stocks still belong in them. Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG), the leading online travel agency, is one stock

With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

