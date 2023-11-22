Drazen_

Investment Thesis

I wanted to take a look at Gibraltar Industries' (NASDAQ:ROCK) financials and past performance to see whether it would be a good time to invest some capital. After further inspection of the company´s performance and outlook, I believe that the worst may not be over for the company in terms of sales and growth due to the economic climate we´re in, therefore, I initiate my coverage with a hold rating.

Briefly on the company

ROCK is the leading provider and manufacturer of products and services in the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure sectors. The largest revenue segment for the company is the residential sector, followed by renewables. Residential sector products include patios, gutters, awnings, and decks, while the renewable energy sector mainly consists of solar energy mounting systems and electrical balance systems for operators of solar fields.

The main reasons for starting my coverage of the company are because it diversifies itself very well, meaning it operates in many different sectors, which means that if seasonality occurs in one sector, it won´t hurt its sales too badly whereas many of the competitors tend to serve one market and that is a lot of risk. The other reason is because of vertical integration. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes its products, so it has full control of the process of the product, which allows it to be more efficient and of better quality.

Financials

As of Q3'23, the company had around $85 in cash and equivalents against zero debt, which is a very good position to be in. This allows for flexibility in how the company wants to distribute the cash flow, whether that would be through expansion of the company, rewarding shareholders via share repurchases (if the stock price is low and there is no way of growing the company), or dividends (not too fond of this initiative). It is safe to say that the company is at no insolvency risk.

The company´s current ratio has been right at the top range of what I consider to be an efficient ratio, which is between 1.5 to 2.0. At the end of FY22, the ratio stood at 1.96, while in the most recent quarter, it stood at 1.6, so it decreased slightly, but still within that efficient range. I believe this is an efficient range because the company can easily pay off its short-term obligations and still have enough liquidity for further growth of the company. I can safely say the company has no liquidity issues.

Current Ratio (Author)

Continuing with efficiency and profitability, the company´s ROA and ROE, which measure how efficient the company is at utilizing its assets and shareholder capital, have been stable over the years. They´re not the highest, however, if we look at the company´s competitors according to Seeking Alpha, it is not doing the worst in the industry, which tells me that these types of returns are sector-wide. ROCK is doing better in terms of ROA, however, is around the mid-point in terms of ROE I´d need to dig a little deeper into the competition to see whether ROE numbers are artificially inflated somehow but for now, I don´t see anything wrong with how efficient the company is with assets and shareholder capital.

ROA and ROE of ROCK vs Competition (Seeking Alpha)

A similar situation can be observed in the company´s return on total capital, which measures how well the management is allocating capital to profitable projects. It looks like it is in the top percentile against its competitors, which tells me that the management is doing a good job at allocating capital and the company may be enjoying some competitive advantage here and a decent moat.

ROTC of ROCK vs Competition (Seeking Alpha)

In terms of revenue growth, I can see that it has been steadily growing over the last decade, however, I can see that from FY20 to FY21 revenue growth jumped 30%, which has not been observed from FY21 to FY22 as the growth went back closer to its historical average. The pent-up demand from the pandemic must have played a big role in such an increase in sales, so I don’t think we will see such numbers going forward as FY22 showed around 4% growth. The analysts are estimating zero growth for FY23 as that is what the company guided; however, some growth will return a year after that.

Revenue growth (Author)

In terms of margins, the company has been going very steady over the years, which makes for easy valuation. The bad thing is that the company has not improved its efficiency and profitability in the last decade. The company's net income has been hovering at the same number for a while now with no substantial improvement in terms of GAAP figures. The management has guided around $3.61 a share for the full year, which is a slight improvement in margins from FY22, but not too much, around 300bps. I will be interested to see how these will continue to develop over the next couple of years. Can the company keep improving its margins or will they come back down to their historical average? Only time will tell.

GAAP Margins (Author)

Overall, it looks like the company is trying to break out of that previous stable level of efficiency going forward, which is a good sign. The question is going to be how the management will continue to improve the company going forward, especially if we see some tougher economic conditions in 2024. Nevertheless, the company has been chugging along steadily and if the margins continue to expand, it will become an attractive opportunity in the long term but that is a big if.

Comments on the Outlook

Interest rate environment and Housing

The company´s performance depends a lot on the interest rate environment, which has not been very forgiving in the recent past. Fortunately, the FED has not raised rates again this month and I could hear a slight dovish tone, however, the rates will stay higher for longer and there may be some more hikes in the future, which will weigh on the company´s top line in the short run. I do believe that we have seen the worst in terms of hikes and now the matter at hand is to push through and survive this weird environment. I don't expect rates to come back down to pandemic lows, which were well below the historic interest rates of 2.5% to 3%.

In terms of housing, existing home sales saw a 14.6% decline y/y in October, which is not a good outcome for ROCK, however, on the other side of the housing market, which is new home sales surged 12.3%, softening the blow in sales for the company. The next report comes out on November 27th, and consensus estimates are that 730k new homes will be sold, which is a sequential decrease in sales of about a 4% decrease.

High-interest rates for longer will play a huge role in the company´s performance. A lot of people will be hesitant to take out a mortgage right now since the interest payments on it are twice or three times higher than what they would have been just a couple of years ago.

Bright light in the Solar industry

Around a third of the company´s sales came from the renewable segment, which includes designing, engineering, and manufacturing of solar racking and electrical balance of systems. Renewable energy is a priority for many countries that wish to help the environment, and the same goes for the US, which is where the company operates. According to this article, the renewable energy market in the US will see a 17.2% CAGR from ´24 through ´30, and a lot of it will be captured by solar initiatives as the government continues to provide subsidies and other tax breaks, which will continue to prop up growth in the sector.

Renewable Energy CAGR (Grand View Research)

The company´s sales have struggled this year compared to the year before, however, with the eventual easing of interest rates the demand for solar products will pick up once again and will see a decent growth sometime in the near future. I would expect by mid ´24 to see some growth in this segment.

Margins

As I mentioned in the financials section, the company managed to improve margins since FY22, which shows that the management is very capable of improving the company's operations, even in such a tough economic environment. What I would like to see going forward is the management´s ability to maintain and improve on gross margins going forward. It does look promising, but it is too early to tell if there will be more efficiencies coming or if this is as good as it gets for now. The reason I´m a little skeptical here is that the company´s performance was very flat over the last decade, so I won´t get too excited about the improvements we saw in the most recent quarters. Typically, the first and last quarters of the year are the worst performing, so we will see how Q4 fairs.

Valuation

In terms of revenues, I decided to play it safe and be on a slightly more conservative end to give myself a little more margin of safety. I went with basically flat revenue numbers for FY23, and then after that, I went with a slightly lower CAGR than what the company managed to achieve because the CAGR was thrown out of whack due to the pent-up demand for the products after the worst of the pandemic was over. Below are my assumptions of revenues for the three cases, the base, conservative, and optimistic with their respective CAGRs.

Revenue Assumptions (Author)

In terms of margins and EPS, I decided to go with optimism in the future seeing that the company managed to improve its margins from the end of FY22, however, the improvements are somewhat low in my opinion, which should serve as a good margin of safety. Below are the assumptions for margins and EPS.

Margins and EPS Assumptions (Author)

For the DCF analysis, I went with the company´s WACC as the discount rate for the base case, which is around 9.2%. I also went with a terminal growth rate of 2.5%.

On top of these estimates, I decided to add another 15% margin of safety, which gives me a better night´s sleep knowing that I didn't overpay for a company, that may end up giving me subpar returns. With that said, ROCK´s intrinsic value is around $65 a share, meaning the company is trading at a slight premium to its fair value.

Intrinsic Value (Author)

Closing Comments

So just to note that the valuation above accounts for the continual improvement in margins, which we don't know if that is going to end up happening. You may want to assign a higher margin of safety for such a company; however, I do think that sales will pick up in the future, especially in the renewable sector as I see a lot of promise there. Interest rates will not stay so elevated for too long, however, a little while longer, which makes me believe that the end for the company's subpar performance is not going away very soon, therefore, I am assigning a hold rating until we have further evidence of new levels of margins staying, until the economic environment improves, or the share price comes down to $50s-$60 range, at which point I believe the rewards outweigh the risks.