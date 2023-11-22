Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

Since its much-publicised but painfully costly for initial investors SPAC deal, Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) has demonstrated consistent double-digit growth in its revenue, yet it hasn't achieved profitability. Over the period since my initial article, the stock value has surged by 24.7%. The recent Q3 2023 report unveiled promising revenue growth, coupled with an improved FY 2023 guidance for the second consecutive quarter. The company's endeavours to expand its paying user base are commendable. However, it's concerning to note a deepening trend in net losses over the past nine quarters compared to the previous year. Although the debt has slightly decreased, it remains substantial, and its valuation appears relatively high compared to more profitable industry peers. Hence, I maintain a 'wait and see' hold rating.

Stock trend year to date (SeekingAlpha.com)

Company updates

In my previous article on Grindr, I delved into its core metrics, revealing its significant user base of 13.1 million active users, accompanied by a growing paid subscriber count, which stands at 962,000, indicating an 18% year-over-year uptick. Of particular interest is the Average Revenue Per Paying User (ARPPU), currently at $21.33, showcasing a substantial 21% year-on-year increase. This surge is attributed to the successful adoption of offerings like Xtra weekly subscriptions and the expansive unlimited product packages, bolstering the company's revenue from its paying user base.

Performance metrics Q3 2023 (Letter to shareholders)

The company's growth strategy centres on enhancing user experience, boosting conversion rates, and introducing more affordable subscription plans. One such offering, the Weeklies subscription plan, launched in Q3 2023, has gained popularity since its full rollout.

Additionally, the company is actively developing AI-driven products aimed at enhancing matchmaking algorithms and elevating user engagement. With a robust performance year-to-date, the company revised its FY2023 guidance, raising revenue growth from 28% to 31%. It aims for an EBITDA margin of 41% or higher. Though the company is yet to achieve profitability, it anticipates revenue to surpass operating expenses by FH2024.

Guidance FY2023 upgrade (Shareholder letter 2023)

Financial updates

Grindr's Q3 2023 financial report indicates remarkable growth, with a notable 39% YoY increase in revenue, soaring to $70.3 million. However, the first three quarters of the year reveal deepened net losses amounting to $11 million. Despite this, the Q3 2023 figures show an improved net loss of $0.4 million compared to the previous year. Particularly impressive was the company's Adjusted EBITDA, displaying a robust margin of 46%, totalling $32.6 million.

Financial overview (Sec.gov)

Assessing Grindr's growth in relation to dating app peers like Match Group (MTCH) and Bumble (BMBL), Grindr boasts a robust growth rate of 30.52% YoY, with a forecasted 31% growth for FY 2023. While it holds a substantial user base, the company faces a challenge in converting free users to paid subscribers. However, Grindr's concerted efforts and initiatives aimed at enhancing user engagement and monetisation strategies are beginning to yield positive outcomes, potentially positioning the company for more sustainable revenue streams.

Growth versus peers (SeekingAlpha.com)

Analysing the company's annual net income, we observe a negative TTM figure at minus $5.7 million, indicating a lack of profitability. While the company remains in a growth phase, it anticipates revenues to surpass operating expenses by FH2024.

Annual net income (SeekingAlpha.com)

The company's levered free cash flow stands positively at TTM $50.6 million. This figure signifies the potential for reinvestment in the business, investor rewards, and debt repayment, offering a positive signal for potential investors.

Annual levered free cash flow (SeekingAlpha.com)

When examining the balance sheet, Grindr showcases a total cash amounting to $29.95 million. However, it's crucial to note the substantial long-term debt, which stands at $319.04 million. While the current ratio of 1.08 indicates the company's capacity to address its short-term obligations, the high long-term debt warrants careful consideration.

Valuation

While Grindr boasts a strong year-to-date return of 34.74%, surpassing Match Group and Bumble, it's essential to acknowledge that Grindr hasn't yet achieved profitability, unlike its counterparts. What distinguishes Grindr is its specific focus on serving the LGBTQ+ community, setting it apart in terms of market positioning. This focused approach offers a competitive edge but also limits its potential audience compared to broader-target dating platforms, potentially affecting its overall market share and growth opportunities.

Year to date price return versus peers (SeekingAlpha.com)

While the stock may have had better returns, if we compare it with regards to price to sales ratio, Grindr looks unattractive and still expensive at 4.75, higher than its peers.

Relative peer valuation (SeekingAlpha.com)

Risks

Despite its revenue growth, Grindr continues to operate without profitability; at the same time, we have to take into consideration that the debt-to-equity ratio is very high, although debt has slightly decreased. This financial approach poses inherent risks for potential investors. Although projecting revenue surpassing operating expenses by FH2024, the company faces competitive challenges. Larger competitors entering its target market with substantial capital could intensify competition. Despite a sizeable active user base, the conversion of users to paid services remains a prolonged and challenging process, potentially impacting long-term business performance.

Final thoughts

Grindr's Q3 2023 performance showcases a significant revenue surge and optimistic upward guidance, signalling commendable growth. Yet, the company grapples with persistent challenges, notably its inability to achieve profitability and the escalation of net losses alongside substantial debt. While its tailored focus on the LGBTQ+ community offers a unique advantage, it also constrains potential market reach compared to broader-target platforms. Despite commendable efforts to enhance paying user counts and diversify offerings, these initiatives are yet to yield consistent profitability. Furthermore, the company's valuation is high compared to that of profitable peers in the industry. Therefore, I maintain a wait-and-see hold rating.