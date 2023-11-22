Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Medical Properties Trust: Be Greedy When Others Are Fearful

Nov. 22, 2023 7:30 AM ETMedical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW)4 Comments
Dair Sansyzbayev profile picture
Dair Sansyzbayev
3.41K Followers

Summary

  • Medical Properties Trust has experienced a significant drop in market price due to the dividend cut in summer and macro headwinds.
  • Despite the cut, the REIT currently offers a stellar 14% forward FY 2024 dividend yield, and the moderated payout ratio suggests that the payout level is safe now.
  • My valuation analysis suggests that this REIT's stock is massively undervalued.

Female doctor gestures while talking to female patient in ER

SDI Productions

Investment thesis

My first bullish thesis about Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) aged extremely poor as the fund lost more than 50% of its market price since mid-July. Despite such a massive price drop over just a few

This article was written by

Dair Sansyzbayev profile picture
Dair Sansyzbayev
3.41K Followers
I am a highly experienced Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with a strong background in the oilfield and real estate industries. With over a decade of experience in finance, I have led numerous complex due diligence efforts and M&A transactions, both domestically and internationally.In recent years, I have developed a keen interest in equity research and analysis of public companies. This interest has led me to render equity research services for a Dubai-based family office with over $20 million in assets under management (AUM). My expertise in finance allows me to provide valuable insights and recommendations to clients seeking to make informed investment decisions.I pride myself on my ability to analyze financial statements, evaluate market trends, and identify key drivers of growth in different industries. I am passionate about staying up-to-date on the latest developments and trends in the equity research industry, and I am always seeking to enhance my skills and knowledge through continuing education and professional development.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

R
Randol33
Today, 8:09 AM
Comments (7K)
I would consider the risk reward here when it gets under $1. Till then a lottery ticket has more return potential than MPW does and about the same odds of returning your money.
The Quant Investor profile picture
The Quant Investor
Today, 8:03 AM
Comments (229)
If only management could be transparent about the financial situation of its largest tenants rather than funneling funds to them through poorly concealed yet opaque feats of financial engineering. Management simply has not been competent enough to successfully deceive investors let alone run a proper business.
S
Spanishmoss
Today, 7:41 AM
Comments (1.66K)
As a trade, yes… for widows and orphans, no!
SV Managed Services profile picture
SV Managed Services
Today, 7:38 AM
Comments (176)
I am a believer thanks for your analysis.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About MPW

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on MPW

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MPW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.