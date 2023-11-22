SDI Productions

Investment thesis

My first bullish thesis about Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) aged extremely poor as the fund lost more than 50% of its market price since mid-July. Despite such a massive price drop over just a few months, I am still bullish because the recent weakness provides even better buying opportunities. The fund still faces substantial macro headwinds, and significant legal risks also remain on the table. On the other hand, potential rewards from investing in MPW are also high since the stock currently offers above 14% FY 2024 forward dividend yield and more than 30% upside potential. MPW's financial performance faces substantial macro headwinds, but the fund still demonstrates solid profitability and diverse assets. The aging U.S. population is a solid secular tailwind, and I also expect the near-term environment to become more favorable for REITs as inflation is cooling down. All in all, I reiterate my "Buy" rating for MPW stock.

Recent developments

The latest quarterly earnings were released on October 26, when MPW missed consensus revenue estimates by a notable margin. Despite the top-line weakness against expectations, the bottom line aligned with analysts' forecasts. Revenue decreased by almost 13% YoY, which did not add optimism to investors.

Despite the weakness in the top line, MPW's cash flow from operations is still solid. Over the last quarter, MPW converted 51% of its revenue to the net cash flow from operations, which means the fund has solid room to invest either in business expansion or balance sheet improvement. Other profitability metrics look solid, as MPW got a "B+" profitability grade from Seeking Alpha Quant. While the balance sheet might look too leveraged initially, the lion's part of the debt is long-term. Current liquidity metrics are also solid, and I believe the company's balance sheet is strong enough to let MPW continue developing the business and building long-term value for shareholders.

The release date for the upcoming quarterly earnings is still to be assigned, but we already have consensus revenue estimates for Q4. Quarterly revenue is expected by consensus at $344 million, which indicates a 9.5% YoY drop. While such a decline might add pessimism to investors, I think that the dynamic is improving, as in the previous three quarters, there were double-digit YoY revenue declines. Deceleration of the revenue decline is likely to indicate that the worst is in the rearview mirror.

The stock experienced a massive sell-off in the summer because the company trimmed its dividends by almost two times. Despite the dividend cut to $0.15 per quarter, the forward dividend yield of about 13% still looks very attractive. The dividend cut was extraordinary since it was the first one since the Great Recession, according to MPW's dividend history. The dividend cut allowed the payout ratio to moderate to about 60%. Therefore, the current forward attractive dividend yield looks safe, especially considering the fund's strong profitability and healthy balance sheet. Overall, I think the market overreacted to the dividend cut.

Rising interest rates and the Fed's leader's recent hawkish rhetoric are also big negative catalysts for all REITs, as debt finance is the main source of revenue growth for these businesses. The lower the interest rates are, the wider the gap between property rent income and finance costs, which means more profits and wider cash flow margins are generated. That said, tight monetary policy has been a significant negative factor for all REITs in the last two years. However, several signals from the macroeconomy suggest that the Fed's goals are almost achieved. Recent inflation data added a lot of optimism regarding the timeline of the Fed's pivot in monetary policy, which is good news for MPW and industry peers. Softening U.S. employment data also adds optimism as it is likely to mean that the positive trend in inflation is sustainable.

These are the two major positive catalysts that I see in the near term. As a long-term investor, I would also like to highlight a strong favorable secular tailwind for MPW. The constantly improving U.S. life expectancy means the population is aging at a rapid pace. According to The New York Times, the U.S. population has never been older, and the expected trend of increase in life expectancy means that the population group of people above 65 years of age is poised to expand further. The aging population tends to require more medical care, including long-term care and specialized treatments. This will highly likely drive the need for healthcare infrastructure expansion. Being one of the largest healthcare REITs in the U.S., presented across more than 30 states with hundreds of properties, makes MPW well-positioned to benefit from this secular trend.

Valuation update

MPW declined 60% year-to-date, significantly underperforming the broader U.S. stock market. Seeking Alpha Quant assigns the MPW the highest possible "A+" valuation grade. Most of the valuation ratios are by far lower than the sector median, which indicates massive undervaluation.

Seeking Alpha

I want to proceed with the dividend discount model [DDM] simulation. I use the same 11% WACC as a discount rate of return as I did previously. Consensus dividend estimates forecast an FY2024 payout of $0.66., which I consider conservative enough for my DDM calculations. I use a 0.6% dividend growth, which is the last five years' CAGR.

Author's calculations

According to my DDM calculations, MPW's fair price is $6.35. This means a 38% upside potential, which is very attractive. To highlight the attractiveness of the current valuation, I would also like to underline that even if zero dividend growth is incorporated, MPW still has a 30% upside potential. That said, there is a notable margin of safety.

Author's calculations

Risks update

MPW has a very weak momentum grade from Seeking Alpha Quant. The fund encountered a substantial sell-off, significantly underperforming compared to the sector median. Such a deep downturn suggests a potential extended period before a positive swing in investor sentiment towards MPW occurs.

Negative sentiment also relates to significant legal risks MPW faces. The key legal risk for MPW investors is a class action lawsuit alleging violations of federal securities laws. Investors may face significant uncertainties and adverse financial implications pending the lawsuit's outcome.

Bottom line

To conclude, MPW is still a "Buy". Despite a massive weakness in the stock price this year and substantial risks, I believe that the 14% FY2024 forward dividend yield and a massive upside potential outweigh all the uncertainties. The business's profitability is still solid, and I see several positive trends in recent developments. It is important to underline that MPW is a good investment opportunity for aggressive investors seeking a solid high-risk, high-reward play but is unlikely to be a good choice for risk-averse investors.