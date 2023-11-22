Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Sandpiper Investment Research as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

ArtistGNDphotography/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

dentalcorp (TSX:DNTL:CA) is one of the largest providers of dental services in Canada and has been an active consolidator in the industry. With an aggressive M&A strategy, I believe the company faces formidable challenges that cast shadows over its sustainability and growth trajectory. In this write-up, I will scrutinize three pivotal concerns of mine that underscore potential risks for investors. Firstly, the company grapples with a precarious balance of a high debt level coupled with a challenging debt-to-EBITDA ratio, raising questions about its financial robustness. Secondly, despite implementing cost-saving measures, dentalcorp has witnessed limited margin improvement, signaling potential operational inefficiencies. Lastly, a substantial drop in share price poses obstacles to funding acquisitions, crucial for the company's roll-up strategy.

Business Overview

dentalcorp is one of the largest providers of dental services in Canada. With over 500 dental practices in its network, with a presence in all ten provinces and one territory. Since its founding just over a decade ago, the company has completed almost 400 acquisitions making it one Canada's fastest growing companies.

dentalcorp has been making inroads as an acquirer in the space to consolidate a fragmented industry by offering partner dentists a way to offload the administrative burden of dentistry and motive the value of the practice upfront (by selling a stake to dentalcorp in exchange for cash and shares) while continuing to deliver a standard of care for patients. With over 300 partner dentists, 1000 associate dentists, and 5000+ hygienists and other dental professionals, the company has over 1.5 million patients who visit their clinics 2.67 times annually on average.

dentalcorp Practice Growth (Investor Presentation)

Industry Analysis

When looking at the Canadian dental industry, the market size is over $20 billion with the most common segments of restorative, prevention and surgery care making up half of the market.

Historically, over the past decade, the Canadian dental market has grown at a CAGR of over 3%. Major catalysts to the upside of this growth include an aging population, increasing life expectancy, and a new federal government program for low income Canadians to have access to affordable dental services, which could open up a previously untapped and under served part of the market.

Based on past performance, dental revenues are recurring in nature and are resilient to economic conditions. During recessionary periods like 2008, 1996, 1990 and 1980, the dental market has held steady, with average dental service expenditures per capita increasing in 5 of the last 6 recessions.

When looking at the competitive landscape, the industry is largely fragmented and mostly made up of independent practices, with the top 3 consolidators controlling only 5% of the market.

dentalcorp’s closest DSO competitors, 123Dentist and Altima Dental who recently merged, are both backed by private equity, a trend we’ve seen in other markets given the stable and recurring nature of dental cash flows. For dentalcorp to stay ahead of the pack, they must keep up with trends such as increasing healthcare complexity.

Notable transactions in recent years by private equity was KKR acquiring a majority interest in Heartland Dental from OTTP in 2018 and Jacobs Holdings acquisition of North American Dental Group which was the first cross border transaction in 2020. With 94% of dental care privately funded, there is potentially room for consolidation when compared to other Western countries where markets are significantly more consolidated.

Business Strategy

dentalcorp's business strategy revolves around issuing stock and cash to acquire dental clinics and making small improvements to enable technology sharing and accounting resources to make clinics more efficient. Its attractive to dentists who own their own practice to get immediate liquidity by selling to dentalcorp, usually receiving a combination of equity and cash (on average 80% equity and 20% cash). In my view, this is a problematic business model for three main reasons.

Firstly, with the cost of debt becoming more expensive, it is becoming more difficult for acquirers to fund acquisitions through debt. With over a billion dollars of debt and a Net Debt to EBITDA ratio of 6.8x, it will take a long time for the earnings of the business to pay down debt. We're also talking about EBITDA here so this doesn't account for interest and other expenses like stock based compensation. Hence, virtually half of the company's EBITDA is going towards paying interest expenses on its balance sheet. This leads me to believe its roll-up strategy is not sustainable and that its growth in practice count (and therefore revenues) will slow significantly going forward.

Practice Growth Slowing (Investor Presentation)

Secondly, a lot of the administrative burden dentalcorp talks about isn't actually that big in my view. Removing the technological and administrative costs like software and accounting back end roles aren't enough to make a meaningful impact on margins. In fact, dentalcorp as a public company hasn't seen any increase in margin since 2021 and has actually seen a deterioration in margins over this time. According to the company's own estimates, practice-level EBITDA margins are usually around 20% before an acquisition but the company expects to only extract 1-2% of incremental margin through centralized procurement (~130bps), lower credit card fees (~20bps), and predictive labor management. At 22% EBITDA margins following its acquisitions, this is hardly enough to move the needle to prove out any real value. To me, its too early to know if the company's strategy of rolling up the industry will work. In order to have a successful roll-up acquisition strategy, dentalcorp needs to provide some level of margin expansion beyond just providing liquidity to sellers.

EBITDA Margin Decline (Investor Presentation)

Finally, with the company's share price at depressed levels, down over 60% since the highs in 2021, its becoming harder to fund acquisitions through equity. Issuing equity to target clinics works on the way up, but when your shares are at rock bottom levels, dilution becomes a big problem. Its for this reason that dentalcorp underwent a strategic review last year in November 2022. With a full year passing since this announcement and no sale to a strategic buyer or private equity firm, I believe dentalcorp is in a tough position. In my view, it's likely no one wants to touch the company, suggesting that even after a fall in the company's share price, the valuation may in fact be too high.

Valuation

When looking at dentalcorp's EV/EBITDA ratio, the company trades at a multiple of 11.2x. Compared to peers like Well Health Technologies (WELL:CA) at 14.7x and Neighbourly Pharmacy (NBLY:CA) at 13.9x, this may look like a decent valuation on the surface.

However, when we consider that dentalcorp pays much less in terms of a EV/EBITDA multiple for its acquisitions while not providing any material margin improvement, its tough to justify a premium multiple for dentalcorp as a public company. In addition, dentalcorp has a heavy debt load of $1.3 billion, greater than the company's market cap and interest expenses on debt eat up most of the EBITDA, meaning that there is virtually no cash left over to fund future growth or pay down existing debt. With interest increasing, this leaves dentalcorp in a difficult position.

Despite leverage remaining at elevated levels (~4.4x), management has not prioritized repaying debt since its strategic review a year ago. With the stock down 30% since then, management hasn't taken the necessary steps to reduce leverage with its solid free cash flow. By continuing M&A given the depressed valuations trying to create value long-term, dentalcorp is spending cash it doesn't have, being forced to issue more equity for acquisitions, hurting shareholders. While the M&A program is expected to continue being self-funded, leverage needs to come down first in order to drive stability in EBITDA before it can continue to grow and consolidate the industry again.

Conclusion

In conclusion, with interest rates going up and debt becoming more expensive, I believe dentalcorp is in a precarious position as the company looks towards its future. In my view, its growth by acquisition strategy of making improvements to tech and accounting alone are not significant enough to drive significant margin expansion. With little organic growth, its hard for me to view how the company will be able to fund its M&A program with a depressed share price, high levels of leverage, and a misguided view towards spending money it doesn't have through both debt and equity to grow. With the company's share price at depressed prices, this is going to prevent further acquisitions and warrants deleveraging. With the company down 30% since its strategic review a year ago, its clear no financial or strategic buyer views the company as attractive enough to right the ship. So for now, I think its best to stay clear of dentalcorp's shares today.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.