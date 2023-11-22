Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Bristol Myers Squibb: A Bitter Pill But Still A Buy

Nov. 22, 2023 1:00 PM ETBristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Bristol Myers Squibb's third quarter results indicate a more challenging recovery than previously communicated, leading to a downgrade in its medium-term outlook.
  • The company's new product portfolio revenue is expected to face a delayed ramp, leading to the guidance downgrade.
  • Bristol Myers Squibb also faces margin pressure while dealing with the loss of exclusivity with its drug Revlimid, further impacting its outlook.
  • I assessed that the bears were right on its hammering, as BMY failed to assure investors about its heightened execution risks.
  • I argue why a Bullish call is still valid, although a Strong Buy thesis is no longer justified until I observe buyers returning with more conviction.
Investors are trading stocks. In the electronic market through computer.

iantfoto

My previous Strong Buy ratings on Bristol Myers Squibb Company, or BMS (NYSE:BMY), have not worked out accordingly, despite glimpses of a reversal in late August 2023. However, the company's third-quarter or FQ3 earnings release in

29.65K Followers

JR Research is a seasoned investor with a background in economics. He focuses on identifying leading growth companies, spot emerging market trends and discern secular growth opportunities. His approach combines price action with fundamentals investing.

He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing, which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors. The group is designed for investors seeking to capitalize on emerging, high-growth opportunities, and investors looking for sustainable growth opportunities at a reasonable price. Learn more.


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 1:54 PM
Comments (7.06K)
BMY is not going bankrupt for sure, so it becomes a better buy as its price drops. If it drops further, I would consider getting back in. However, a few weeks ago I was sufficiently frustrated with both BMY and CVS, based upon negative price momentum and reduced upside potential, that I dumped both of them in order to rotate my precious capital into ABBV and MDT in the healthcare sector, and for the moment am glad that I did so.
P
PITX3
Today, 1:37 PM
Comments (4.89K)
They should BO $AUPH to have more visibility on FCF...
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 2:00 PM
Comments (7.06K)
@PITX3 I endorse that idea since I am short many many AUPH January and April $8 puts. I was able a few weeks ago to sell some of the January AUPH $8 puts for $1.90 per contract. Even though I could buy them back for about $1 now, and lock in a very nice profit, I have decided to be greedy and bet that the put premiums erode further before I buy any of them back. At the current price of the January puts, there is still a potential annualized return in excess of 78% with downside protection of about 20%. This is too luscious to give up too quickly.
sancerrefrankie profile picture
sancerrefrankie
Today, 1:08 PM
Comments (1.53K)
i alway look foward to you esceptional work t y kindly again @JR Research BMY
