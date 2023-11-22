Bristol Myers Squibb: A Bitter Pill But Still A Buy
Summary
- Bristol Myers Squibb's third quarter results indicate a more challenging recovery than previously communicated, leading to a downgrade in its medium-term outlook.
- The company's new product portfolio revenue is expected to face a delayed ramp, leading to the guidance downgrade.
- Bristol Myers Squibb also faces margin pressure while dealing with the loss of exclusivity with its drug Revlimid, further impacting its outlook.
- I assessed that the bears were right on its hammering, as BMY failed to assure investors about its heightened execution risks.
- I argue why a Bullish call is still valid, although a Strong Buy thesis is no longer justified until I observe buyers returning with more conviction.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Ultimate Growth Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
My previous Strong Buy ratings on Bristol Myers Squibb Company, or BMS (NYSE:BMY), have not worked out accordingly, despite glimpses of a reversal in late August 2023. However, the company's third-quarter or FQ3 earnings release in late October 2023 indicated a robust near- to medium-term recovery in its operating performance looks increasingly elusive.
The company sees heightened challenges in its new product segment momentum while dealing with the near-term loss of exclusivity or LOE with Revlimid. Accordingly, management downgraded its medium-term outlook through 2025, suggesting a delayed ramp in its new product roadmap.
Bristol Myers Squibb's disappointing medium-term guidance on its new product portfolio justified the valuation de-rating as investors assessed the increased execution risks. Accordingly, BMS estimates the new product portfolio revenue will no longer range between $10B and $13B by 2025. As a result, the company's revised outlook suggests a >$10B ramp by 2026. Therefore, not only is the target extended by another year, but the revenue outlook is also much less optimistic than BMS's previous guidance.
In addition, the company also sees margin pressure in the portfolio. Coupled with the LOE challenges afflicting Bristol Myers Squibb over the same period, the company has revised its adjusted operating margin guidance to >37% through 2025. It's down markedly from its previous outlook of an above-40 % margin estimate.
As a result, I believe the continued battering in BMS is justified, as the company is seeing significant challenges in its revenue ramp cadence. Therefore, BMS investors could see relatively tepid growth over the next few years, even though the headwinds on Revlimid are expected to be less intense moving ahead.
Observant investors should recall the company forecasts a $4B revenue contribution from its previous blockbuster in 2024, down from this year's estimated $6B. In addition, the revenue contribution is expected to decline to $2B by 2025. As a result, BMS expects its LOE portfolio to "represent less than 10% of total revenue by 2025." With that in mind, the company is channeling its efforts to engineer "a younger portfolio by 2025, which will set the stage for 2026."
Given the hammering, BMY continues to trade at an attractive valuation, rated "B" by Seeking Alpha Quant. Its forward EBITDA multiple of 7.2x is well below the Pharma industry peers' median of 10.3x (according to S&P Cap IQ data). As a result, I believe it's arguable that much of BMY's near-term pessimism has been priced in.
However, it should also be noted that buyers have yet to return aggressively, as seen by its "C" momentum grade. The "F" growth grade is likely the most significant factor to consider, as investors reflected on the immense challenges over the next three to four years as BMS ramps up its new product revenue.
I must highlight that the recent developments have invalidated the price action thesis I indicated in August.
BMY's recent price action has not indicated a robust bottoming that could bolster my confidence in maintaining my Strong Buy thesis. Despite that, there's a possibility that BMY could still bottom out close to the 200-month moving average (purple line), suggesting peak pessimism.
Therefore, the current levels are pivotal for BMY to maintain its long-term uptrend bias. Given the extent and pace of its fall from its December 2022 highs, I continue to lean bullish but withdraw my Strong Buy thesis until I gleaned a validated bullish reversal.
Rating: Downgraded to Buy.
Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.
We Want To Hear From You
Have constructive commentary to improve our thesis? Spotted a critical gap in our view? Saw something important that we didn't? Agree or disagree? Comment below with the aim of helping everyone in the community to learn better!
A Unique Price Action-based Growth Investing Service
- We believe price action is a leading indicator.
- We called the TSLA top in late 2021.
- We then picked TSLA's bottom in December 2022.
- We updated members that the NASDAQ had long-term bearish price action signals in November 2021.
- We told members that the S&P 500 likely bottomed in October 2022.
- Members navigated the turning points of the market confidently in our service.
- Members tuned out the noise in the financial media and focused on what really matters: Price Action.
Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!
This article was written by
JR Research is a seasoned investor with a background in economics. He focuses on identifying leading growth companies, spot emerging market trends and discern secular growth opportunities. His approach combines price action with fundamentals investing.He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing, which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors. The group is designed for investors seeking to capitalize on emerging, high-growth opportunities, and investors looking for sustainable growth opportunities at a reasonable price. Learn more.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (4)