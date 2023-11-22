Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Apple's Services Growth Flywheel Continues To Strengthen

Nov. 22, 2023 4:25 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)
Beth Kindig profile picture
Beth Kindig
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Apple’s Services segment was one of the brightest spots in a relatively in-line November earnings report, topping an $85 billion run rate as growth jumped back to the high-double digits.
  • Services growth has been broad-based, with new revenue records across a range of different offerings, and the segment has multiple growth outlets, including paid subscribers, AI, and price hikes.
  • Should Services continue to grow in the teens for the next five years, such as at a 14% 5-year CAGR through FY28, it would be generating $164 billion in revenue.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Tech Insider Network. Learn More »

Apple store at 5th Ave in Manhattan, NYC

ozgurdonmaz

Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) Services segment was one of the brightest spots in a relatively in-line earnings report at the beginning of November, topping an $85 billion run rate as growth jumped back to the high double-digits after a string of

This article was written by

Beth Kindig profile picture
Beth Kindig
13.45K Followers

Beth Kindig is the CEO and lead technology analyst for the I/O fund and has ten years of experience as a professional in the tech industry. She is a regular speaker at tech conferences and on financial news programs such as: Fox Business, TDAmeritrade, CoinDesk, NPR, Bloomberg TV Asia, Motley Fool podcast, This Week in Startups and more discussing her stock analysis. She is known for making bold calls on tech stocks.

Beth is the leader of the investing group Tech Insider Network where she utilizes her team’s nearly two decades of Silicon Valley experience to combine fundamental and technical analysis to consistently beat Wall Street funds such as ARKK and QQQ (he performance is fully audited). Features of Tech Insider Network include: A fully transparent portfolio, institutional-level research reports, real-time trade notifications and market signals, automated hedging signals, weekly webinars, and chat. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About AAPL

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AAPL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AAPL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.