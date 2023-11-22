da-kuk

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) is a data center REIT and one of only a handful of REITs with positive RoR in 2023. The stock has returned 40% year-to-date and significantly outperformed the broader REIT index (VNQ) which has been flat over the same period.

I've covered the stock before and issued a BUY rating back in March at $97 per share. I saw DLR as well positioned to benefit from AI-related tailwinds and expected a decent 11% annual return from a nearly 5% dividend yield and multiple expansion from 15x FFO to 16.50x FFO. As the AI boom took over, the stock price shot much higher in a much shorter period of time than I expected, resulting in RoR of 42% from my initial call vs an S&P 500 (SPX) return of 13%. I now think it's time to trim the position. My reasoning is below.

Recent results

Demand during the third quarter has been very strong in DLR's primary product categories (the 0-1 MW and interconnections segments), and especially in the >1MW segment which has seen a meaningful acceleration and has reclaimed the high levels of leasing seen in 2021-2022.

It's worth noting that for data centers, there's a significant lag between signing leases and tenants actually moving in, which reduces the immediate effect of signing a tenant, but makes near-term occupancy more predictable. Recently, this lag has increased to 12 months on average and has resulted in a record backlog of leases of nearly $500 Million. Management expects about 15% of these leases to commence in Q4 and further 50% next year.

Moreover, strong demand coupled with relative tight supply has resulted in significant rent increases on both new leases and renegotiations. As a result cash renewal spread during the quarter have been the highest since 2015 at 7.4% YoY. And same store cash NOI growth has reached the highest levels in 10+ years as it accelerated from 3.4% YoY in Q1, to 5.6% YoY in Q2 and 9.4% YoY in Q3, leading to increased full year guidance.

Initially, one of my worries when analyzing data centers, was that their tenant base tends to be focused on big tech companies with a lack of diversification. I worried that these companies could decide to build their own data centers, which would create an existential threat to DLR. Since then, however, I've changed my view completely. Big tech is a high-growth and high-margin business and it makes much more sense to lease server capacity from a REIT, such as DLR, than to get involved in this capital intensive low-margin business. Moreover, high rent spreads confirm this view and show that tenants indeed value the space and want to keep it.

Full year guidance now calls for >5% cash rent spreads and same-store NOI growth of 6-7%. The increase in these growth metrics has been largely able to offset a drop in occupancy by year-end from 85.5% to 83.5%.

Digital Realty has been aggressively trying to lower their leverage. And successfully so. Year to date, their net debt/EBITDA has decreased by 0.8x and they have increased their liquidity to over $3 Billion, including $1 Billion in cash.

They have been able to do this thanks to aggressive capital recycling, which included $2.3 Billion of JVs and non-core asset sales completed in Q3. With $2.5 Billion in transactions year-to-date, the REIT is well on track to achieve its full year target of $2.7-$3.2 Billion. Of the $2.5 Billion, roughly $1 Billion was redeployed into DLR's development projects and about $500 Million was used to repay their borrowing on the revolving line of credit, which was accruing the highest interest of all of their debt.

Currently DLR's leverage (net debt/EBITDA) stands at 6.3x and is on track to hit the 6x goal by the end of the year. The weighted average maturity is somewhat short at 4.5 years, which means that there are some debt maturities in the upcoming years, which will contribute to an interest expense increase on top of the 14% of floating rate debt.

All things considered, DLR has had a great third quarter and likely deserved to see its stock price go up. But let's not forget that this is a highly leveraged REIT and interest rates are still high. With this in mind, we should be very conservative in our expectations.

Valuation

Digital Realty reported an annualized Q3 NOI of $2.97 Billion which corresponds to an implied cap rate of 5.1%. That's a very aggressive valuation in light of high interest rates and represent a spread of only 40 bps to 10-year treasury yields.

Moreover, the stock now trades at 20.5x FFO which is substantially above the long-term average of 17x, despite relatively flat FFO expectations going forward. In short, DLR is expensive by any standard.

All things considered, I feel fairly confident that the stock has overshot to the upside on AI-related excitement. Consequently it has become detached from fundamentals, leaving essentially no upside potential and losing any sort of margin of safety. Therefore, I think it's best to sell the position, or at the very least trim here at $135 per share and reallocate into other investments with a better risk reward profile.