Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Let's Have, And Keep, A Strong U.S. Dollar

Nov. 22, 2023 5:14 AM ETUUP, USDU, UDN
John M. Mason profile picture
John M. Mason
17.23K Followers

Summary

  • The Federal Reserve has been conducting a monetary policy of quantitative tightening since March 2022.
  • The value of the U.S. dollar is higher in value now in foreign exchange markets than it was when it began the "tightening."
  • Since March 2022, the Federal Reserve has gone through two subperiods, one in which the tightening program started and one where the Fed had to take account of troubled banks.
  • It is expected that the Federal Reserve will continue its quantitative tightening, maybe through the middle of 2024.
  • This would be good for the value of the U.S. dollar, something we might see increase further into 2024.

Federal reserve building at Washington D.C. on a sunny day.

Tanarch

What has happened to the value of the U.S. dollar since the Federal Reserve began to execute its quantitative tightening monetary policy in March 2022?

Here is the answer.

In March 2022, the

This article was written by

John M. Mason profile picture
John M. Mason
17.23K Followers
John M. Mason writes on current monetary and financial events. He is the founder and CEO of New Finance, LLC. Dr. Mason has been President and CEO of two publicly traded financial institutions and the executive vice president and CFO of a third. He has also served as a special assistant to the secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development in Washington, D. C. and as a senior economist within the Federal Reserve System. He formerly was on the faculty of the Finance Department, Wharton School, the University of Pennsylvania and was a professor at Penn State University and taught in both the Management Division and the Engineering Division. Dr. Mason has served on the boards of venture capital funds and other private equity funds. He has worked with young entrepreneurs, especially within the urban environment, starting or running companies primarily connected with Information Technology.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
UUP--
Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund ETF
USDU--
WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund ETF
UDN--
Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.