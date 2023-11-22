Let's Have, And Keep, A Strong U.S. Dollar

Tanarch

What has happened to the value of the U.S. dollar since the Federal Reserve began to execute its quantitative tightening monetary policy in March 2022?

Here is the answer.

National Broad Dollar Index (Federal Reserve)

In March 2022, the index was right around 116.0.

As one can see from the chart, the strength of the U.S. dollar increased right after the Fed's change in policy direction.

The dollar continued to strengthen in value into very early November 2022 when it reached a near-term high of about 128.0.

Then, as I have written about many times, other central banks began to move their monetary policies into a tighter position and the U.S. dollar dropped off from its near-term high.

The value of the U.S. dollar fell through the winter of 2023 and was around 122.0 moving into early March 2023.

As more and more data was released, it appeared as if the Federal Reserve shifted the way it was managing its policy of quantitative tightening. I have written about this in a very recent post.

Around the first of March 2023, the Federal Reserve was faced with the issue that several commercial banks were having problems and the Fed would have to move in on them and oversee their default.

Several banks were closed with very little disruption to the activity of the commercial banking system.

Policy wise, the Federal Reserve continued on with its policy of quantitative tightening, continuing, up to the current time period, to oversee regular reductions in the Fed's securities portfolio.

Things did change after the first of March.

Up to that point, the Fed had been making use of the "reverse repo" market in order to smooth out the financial markets as the Fed tightened up on money and kept raising the Fed's policy rate of interest.

After the first of March, the Fed allowed the "excess reserves" of commercial banks to rise and help the financial markets through the time some banks were having solvency problems. The Federal Reserve has continued this position up until the present time.

The value of the dollar index focused upon above neared 125.0 for a time before backing off a little in the last few market days.

Excess reserves in the banking system rose modestly, and the commercial bank use of reverse repurchase agreements dropped significantly.

The data on this shift are so clear, that since early March 2023, the Federal Reserve has been operating with a different market focus.

And, what happened in the foreign exchange market?

Well, I think one can argue that people operating in foreign exchange markets recognized the shift that had taken place.

Since early March the value of the U.S. dollar has risen modestly and I believe that the foreign exchange traders would actually like to see the value of the U.S. dollar rise further, but are waiting to see what happens through the end of this year.

Against The Euro

Taking a little closer look at a specific relationship, let's look at the U.S. dollar/Euro exchange rate.

U.S. Dollar to Euro (Federal Reserve)

On March 1, 2023, it took $1.0664 to acquire one Euro.

On November 9, 2023, it took $1.0699 to purchase on Euro, and although its price has gone up a little bit since then, it looks as if...for the time being...that the "market" wants the value to be around $1.07 to $1.08.

As I have written earlier, it is my opinion that the price of one Euro will move down to $1.05 or so for the first six months of 2024.

It is my belief that some policymakers would like to see the dollar at this "stronger" value in the near term.

I believe that this can be achieved if the Fed's policy of quantitative tightening is not ended soon.

I don't think Fed Chairman Jerome Powell wants to stop the quantitative tightening too soon. I think Mr. Powell would like to see quantitative tightening go through at least half of 2024.

That would mean that the quantitative tightening program would have existed for twenty-seven months. I think the signal that would send the financial markets would be sufficient to support Mr. Powell's contention that he has kept with the program of fighting and that he has shown how he has lived up to his responsibility to be an inflation fighter being the Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System.

I believe if Mr. Powell does this, he will justify the foreign exchange market keeping the value of the U.S. near where it is...or a little bit lower.