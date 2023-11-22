Phiromya Intawongpan

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) and Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) are both robust Business Development Companies (BDCs) with distinct strengths. While MAIN has a higher exposure to equities in its portfolio, it has demonstrated a solid track record of performance in this area, contributing significantly to net investment income (NII) and net asset value (NAV) growth. On the other hand, HTGC focuses more on senior secured lending, offering a different risk profile.

Both BDCs exhibit strong NAV growth, maintain strong dividend coverage ratios, ensuring the sustainability of their payouts. MAIN's higher NII coverage ratio provides a slight advantage, contributing to a preference for MAIN. However, ultimately, it is clear that both these BDCs are solid companies for potential inclusion in an income investor's portfolio.

The Portfolios

Both BDCs have well diversified portfolios with substantial exposure to senior secured lending. Hercules Capital's portfolio has a greater percentage of its overall portfolio consisting of senior secured lending than Main Street Capital with around 93.4% of its portfolio composed of first-lien senior secured loans. This compares to around 68.8% of MAIN Street Capital's portfolio composed of first lien senior secured debt.

Main Street Capital, in turn, has a much larger exposure to equities as a percentage of its overall portfolio. Around 13.6% of its portfolio consists of preferred shares and a further 14.4% consists of common shares. Traditionally I am less in favor of BDCs with a large exposure to equities given the inherent difficulty in valuing investments in non-publicly traded middle market investments. Other BDCs who have a large exposure to equities have also increasingly signaled a move away from these equity positions and are seeking to reduce their exposure to such positions.

Nevertheless, MAIN's equity positions have traditionally performed well and has contributed quite substantially to NII and appreciation in the BDCs NAV per share. In its most recent earnings call management observed in this respect that -

The continued favorable performance of the majority of our lower middle market portfolio companies resulted in another quarter of net fair value appreciation and strong dividend income contributions from our equity investments in this portfolio."

Therefore, the higher exposure to equities does not necessarily make MAIN a less attractive investment. Unlike other BDCs who have struggled with these types of investments, MAIN seems to have built a solid track record of strong performance in its equity portfolio.

Both MAIN and HTGC have a strong track record of NAV growth which contributes to the premium to NAV these stocks trade at. The premium to NAV also provides these BDCs with a unique advantage in that any new equity issues are immediately accretive to NAV per share. In MAIN's most recent earnings report the accretive effect of an equity issue was indeed listed as one of the factors that has contributed to the increase in NAV witnessed by MAIN in the third quarter of 2023.

Author created based on company filings

HTGC recently reported that its NAV per share had declined by 0.3% in the third quarter of 2023. This decline was driven by unrealized depreciation, which was partially offset by an accretive equity issuance in August. While one would not ideally pay a premium to NAV for a BDC with a declining NAV, a single quarter hardly represents a trend. Temporary NAV declines do occasionally arise at HTGC but are generally offset by the multiple other quarters in which NAV increases.

Nevertheless, NAV declines are more common at HTGC than at MAIN. In the case of HTGC, NAV per share has yet to exceed the high of $11.26 per share witnessed in 2020 whereas NAV at MAIN has not been higher over any other time period. This naturally does not mean that NAV declines cannot occur at MAIN, as they have before, it has just been that MAIN has historically recovered those declines in NAV in subsequent quarters.

Their Dividends and the Safety Thereof

MAIN currently offers a dividend yield of around 6.9% which excludes the special dividend. MAIN has also frequently paid a special dividend, with it paying a special dividend quarterly in most years. These special dividends make MAIN's true dividend yield substantially more attractive than the 6.9% mentioned.

In the third quarter of 2023 MAIN reported distributable NII well above the sum of the monthly dividends paid. Its NII coverage ratio for the third quarter was around 150% indicating that the dividend is currently comfortably covered by NII. Its 1-year average NII coverage ratio at almost 147% is also well-above that of HTGC and signals that the special dividends are also likely to remain in upcoming quarters.

Author created based on data from BDC Universe

In respect of HTGC, the dividend coverage ratio also does not raise concerns about the sustainability of the dividend. HTGC's 1-year average NII coverage ratio at around 125% also signals a dividend that is comfortably covered by NII. This must also be considered along with HTGC's stellar record of generating NII growth with the BDC reporting a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 14.6% in NII over the course of the past decade.

Valuation

MAIN is currently trading at a premium to NAV of just over 44% which is quite a bit lower than its 3-year average premium to NAV of around 58%. The discount on a historical basis cannot be explained by NAV declines as MAIN has continued to witness strong NAV growth.

Author created based on data from BDC Universe

HTGC currently trades at a premium to NAV of around 43.6% which is not substantially lower than the premium at MAIN. It is also broadly in line with its 3-year average premium to NAV of 41.5%. In my view, a premium to NAV is justifiable for both MAIN and HTGC. Nevertheless, I currently view MAIN to offer the better value proposition given its higher excess NII and superior NAV growth. However, the strong growth in NII at HTGC is noteworthy and contributes to me considering it a buy as well despite preferring MAIN.

Conclusion

While I currently have a slight preference for MAIN, both BDCs exhibit strong qualities that make them attractive additions to income-focused portfolios. Income investors may find merit in including both MAIN and HTGC in their portfolios to benefit from their respective strengths and diversify their income streams.

Hercules Capital offers a portfolio with a substantial focus on senior secured lending, providing a different risk profile to MAIN which has more substantial exposure to equities. While HTGC recently experienced a slight NAV decline due to unrealized depreciation, its long-term track record of NAV growth, along with a solid NII coverage ratio and impressive NII growth rate, adds to its appeal.

When considering dividends, both MAIN and HTGC exhibit strong dividend coverage ratios, indicating the sustainability of their dividend payouts. MAIN's higher NII coverage ratio and consistent special dividend payments contribute to an attractive overall dividend yield. MAIN's NII coverage ratio also currently holds a slight edge over HTGC leading me to a slight preference for MAIN. Nevertheless, it's clear that both these BDCs are superior BDCs with a long history of stable dividends and NAV appreciation.