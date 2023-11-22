Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Nasdaq: Becoming A Software And Technology Company With Solutions Business

Nov. 22, 2023 6:19 AM ETNasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ)
Summary

  • Nasdaq's Solutions Business, which includes data analytics and software, is driving recurring revenue growth and is expected to contribute 77% of the group's revenue.
  • The acquisition of Adenza is expected to accelerate Nasdaq's transformation into a software and technology company, with potential for substantial revenue synergy.
  • Growth drivers within the Solutions Business include anti-financial crime solutions, marketplace technology, workflow and insights, and Nasdaq index.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has been strengthening its Solutions business through internal investments and acquisitions. The business encompasses data analytics and software, boasting very high recurring revenue. Following the Adenza acquisition, they aim for 8-11% organic revenue growth in their Solutions Business. While many investors perceive

I am a growth-oriented investor, conducting fundamental research. Long-term focus, independent thinking. I prefer companies with deep moats and high recurring sales growth.Disclosure: Hunter Wolf and I are working in the same investment team. I am writing here independently.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NDAQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

