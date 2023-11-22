DTD: The Dividend Cycle Is Coming
Summary
- WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund offers a unique approach to investing in dividend-paying stocks with strong fundamentals and attractive dividend yields.
- DTD's investment strategy focuses on U.S. companies committed to regular cash dividends, resulting in a balanced and income-focused portfolio.
- The fund's diversified sector allocation helps mitigate sector-specific risks, but it may underperform during periods of declining interest rates or when growth stocks outperform.
Investing in dividend-paying stocks is a tried-and-true strategy for generating steady income and achieving long-term growth. One year of underperformance dominated by large-cap tech stocks doesn't change that. To that end, the WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) is worth a look for its unique approach to investing in U.S. dividend-paying stocks, emphasizing companies with strong fundamentals and attractive dividend yields.
Launched in 2006, DTD is an ETF managed by WisdomTree Investments, a leading asset management firm known for its fundamentally-weighted indexes and ETFs. The fund aims to track the performance of the WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Index, an index that emphasizes companies with strong dividend payouts. DTD manages over $1 billion in assets and includes over 800 individual holdings.
Investment Strategy
DTD's investment strategy is centered on providing broad exposure to U.S. companies that are committed to paying regular cash dividends. Unlike traditional capitalization-weighted indexes, the WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Index weights companies based on their projected aggregate cash dividends. This approach can potentially lead to a more balanced and income-focused portfolio. Personally, I like this methodology as it's more rooted in the idea that buying a stock is ultimately buying a company with cash flows.
The portfolio is diversified across a broad range of U.S. companies, representing various sectors and market capitalizations. The fund's top holdings are blue-chip names, including stocks like Apple Inc. (AAPL), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM), Chevron Corp. (CVX), and AbbVie Inc. (ABBV). The top holdings make up about 23% of the portfolio's weightings, resulting in it being less susceptible to company-specific risk compared to core large-cap funds like the S&P 500 ETF (SPY).
Sector Allocation
The fund's sector allocation provides a balanced exposure to various sectors of the U.S. economy. The Information Technology sector represents the largest sector allocation, followed by Financials, Healthcare, Energy, and Consumer Staples. This diversified sector allocation can potentially help mitigate sector-specific risks.
Performance
Dividend stocks performed quite well last year but their outperformance largely roundtripped. When compared against the S&P 500 (SPY), the price ratio is back to 2020 levels. Relative momentum doesn't favor DTD short-term, but I suspect this changes in the years ahead as overvalued market-cap strategies pull back on a relative basis.
Peer Comparison
DTD has underperformed the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD), another popular dividend-focused ETF. The two have different sector allocations and methodologies, which helped SCHD last several years by comparison. Industrials are the largest sector allocation in SCHD while Tech is largest in DTD for example. One's view on which sector might outperform going forward can help determine which of these dividend plays you might want to allocate to.
Pros and Cons
On the upside, DTD offers a unique, fundamentally weighted approach to investing in dividend-paying stocks, potentially leading to higher income and long-term growth. Additionally, the fund's diversified portfolio can help mitigate individual company and sector-specific risks. However, the fund's focus on dividend-paying stocks means it may underperform during periods of declining interest rates or when growth stocks outperform. Furthermore, although the fund's expense ratio is competitive, it is higher than some other dividend-focused ETFs. I think overall this is a good fund and I'm broadly bullish on dividend plays from a relative perspective. Just be aware that not all dividend funds are created equal, and sector analysis does come into play for capital appreciation potential.
