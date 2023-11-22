Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Will We See A Natural Gas Rally This Winter?

Christopher Yates, CFA
Summary

  • Bloated inventories and strong US production are weighing down natural gas prices.
  • Although LNG export demand remains strong, unseasonably warm weather in the US is leading to subpar domestic consumption.
  • However, the current El Nino responsible for the warmer weather may prove weaker and shorter than first thought, which could help support prices as we progress through the North American winter.
  • We will need to see a sustained period of colder-than-normal weather to see a meaningful move higher in prices, given the current state of US inventories.
  • Looking into 2024, we should see US production roll over to some degree, while the continued build-out of LNG export capacity should also help support natural gas prices over the medium term.

Oil pipeline in the sunset

bjdlzx

An abundance of natural gas

In assessing the supply side of the equation for the natural gas market through the lens of storage and production, we are getting a fairly obvious message at present. It's not bullish (at least not yet).

Christopher Yates, CFA
Editor and publisher of AcheronInsights.com. Investment research centered around using the business cycle to your advantage and a "jack of all trades" approach, focusing on macro, fundamentals, technicals, sentiment, and market structure.I am a CFA charterholder with a background in financial planning and investment analysis.

