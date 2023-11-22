Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AMMO: A Complete Makeover Is Needed

Nov. 22, 2023 6:40 AM ETAMMO, Inc. (POWW)
Gems Capital profile picture
Gems Capital
16 Followers

Summary

  • AMMO is undergoing some strategic changes.
  • I do not believe these changes are enough to do the trick.
  • The company will likely continue to bleed cash for a very long time on preferred stock dividends.
  • Stock repurchase plan is hardly utilized.
  • I now rate AMMO stock a sell.

9mm Bullet Ammunition Luger

infospeed/iStock via Getty Images

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) ammunition sales plummeted by an astounding ~68% from Q1 of calendar year 2022 to Q3 of calendar year 2023. In the same period, the company's Gunbroker marketplace revenues plunged by ~30%. Based on the

This article was written by

Gems Capital profile picture
Gems Capital
16 Followers
I am an attorney practicing corporate & securities law. I have always been fascinated by the stock market and am deeply passionate about value and special situations investing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. The information does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and are not guaranteed. Past performance of specific investment advice should not be relied upon without knowledge of certain circumstances or market events, nature and timing of investments and relevant constraints of the investment. Consultation with a licensed financial professional is strongly encouraged. The opinions expressed herein are solely my own and are subject to change without notice. The opinions referenced are as of the date of publication and are subject to change due to changes in market or economic conditions and may not necessarily come to pass.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About POWW

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on POWW

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
POWW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.