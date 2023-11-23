Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Verizon: This 7% Yielder Offers Impressive Upside

Nov. 23, 2023 3:00 PM ETVerizon Communications Inc. (VZ)3 Comments
Bohdan Kucheriavyi profile picture
Bohdan Kucheriavyi
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Verizon reported decent Q3 earnings results, with revenues in line with estimates and non-GAAP EPS above expectations.
  • The company's broadband business is showing momentum, with consistent net additions and growth in subscribers.
  • Verizon's stock is considered a good dividend and value play, with an undervalued price and potential upside.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of BlackSquare Capital get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

General Views of New York

Bruce Bennett

There's nothing not to like about Verizon (NYSE:VZ) right now. The company reported decent earnings results for Q3, its business appears to be recovering, and its stock is a decent dividend and value play with a modest upside. While Verizon's business

Brave New World Awaits You

The world is in disarray and it's time to build a portfolio that will weather all the systemic shocks that will come your way. BlackSquare Capital offers you exactly that! No matter whether you are a beginner or a professional investor, this service aims at giving you all the necessary tools and ideas to either build from scratch or expand your own portfolio to tackle the current unpredictability of the markets and minimize the downside that comes with volatility and uncertainty. Sign up for a free 14-day trial today and see if it's worth it for you!

This article was written by

Bohdan Kucheriavyi profile picture
Bohdan Kucheriavyi
7.45K Followers

Bohdan Kucheriavyi is a Ukraine-based proprietary trader working at a prop firm. He has been successfully investing personally and professionally since 2015. He combines his knowledge of international relations with his passion for global markets to identify good investments based on momentum and special situations with a specific focus on tech companies.

Bohdan leads the investing group Blacksquare Capital. Features of the group include: an all-weather portfolio, event-driven investment ideas, trade alerts, geopolitical event roundups, a weekly newsletter with updates on all current and watchlist holdings, quarterly market reports, community chat, valuation models - all aimed at helping investors develop an approach to overcome periods of economic and political uncertainty. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in VZ over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Bohdan Kucheriavyi and/or BlackSquare Capital is/are not a financial/investment advisor, broker, or dealer. He's/It's/They're solely sharing personal experience and opinion; therefore, all strategies, tips, suggestions, and recommendations shared are solely for informational purposes. There are risks associated with investing in securities. Investing in stocks, bonds, options, exchange-traded funds, mutual funds, and money market funds involves the risk of loss. Loss of principal is possible. Some high-risk investments may use leverage, which will accentuate gains & losses. Foreign investing involves special risks, including greater volatility and political, economic, and currency risks and differences in accounting methods. A security’s or a firm’s past investment performance is not a guarantee or predictor of future investment performance.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

Schonsense profile picture
Schonsense
Today, 3:51 PM
Comments (7)
Without a discussion of their almost 140B in lt debt, and how they will navigate this issue if rates stay high, I don't believe any analysis of VZ has much worth. Just a quick glance at the info that SA has on their balance sheet shows their lt debt is offset by over 160B in intangible assets, whatever those are. Book value per share is in the low $20 range while tangible book is in the negative $20 range, over a 40 point swing well into the negatives. Do you have any insights into their debt and book situation?
Bohdan Kucheriavyi profile picture
Bohdan Kucheriavyi
Today, 4:13 PM
Comments (423)
@Schonsense 'Without a discussion of their almost 140B in lt debt,' - Sometimes I have a feeling that people here don't read articles and jump straight to the comment section.

Verizon earns over 5 times its interest payments (it's mentioned in the article), the CapEx is decelerating, the FCF is about to rise, and the closest long-term debt maturity date is in 2028. All that nearly $140 billion in long-term debt (also mentioned in the article) is spread out all the way until 2061. Verizon has everything going for it to relatively easy cover its debt-related expenses and also reward shareholders in the next few years at a minimum.
R
RoyalAce
Today, 3:20 PM
Comments (1.55K)
Agree 100%. And it looks better technically with better stock momentum than anytime in the past year when I started buying. More to run, especially if market breadth keeps improving.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About VZ

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VZ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VZ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.