Birchcliff Energy May Benefit From Rising Liquids Prices

Summary

  • Birchcliff Energy is a low-cost producer with a larger presence in liquids production compared to its competitors (Peyto and Advantage).
  • The acquisition of rich gas production from Ovintiv (formerly Encana) has given Birchcliff a jump in the transition to rich gas.
  • The company's Gordondale asset has helped generate sufficient cash flow through liquids production, especially during times of lower natural gas prices in Canada.
  • Production growth should resume as the ability to export natural gas increases.
  • This company is a little more risk-on in that it will take on debt to grow.
When I first began following Birchcliff Energy (OTCPK:BIREF) (A Canadian company that reports in Canadian currency) this company was a dry natural gas producer just like Peyto (OTCPK:PEYUF) and Advantage (OTCPK:AAVVF). These companies

Comments (2)

d
dixie
Today, 8:13 AM
Comments (1.55K)
You make a good case for Birchcliff's future. I recently sold my position due to its debt and invested instead in Headwater. For gas I will stick with Tourmaline.
donpizza profile picture
donpizza
Today, 7:39 AM
Comments (290)
Great article! As you said, it is hard to follow the stock viewing it from the U.S.
