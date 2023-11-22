Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Corrective Forces Help The Dollar Stabilize

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.88K Followers

Summary

  • The dollar stabilizes and strengthens against the euro and yen, while also gaining against most emerging market currencies.
  • Gold consolidates around $2000 after a 1% jump, while US oil inventories cap the price of crude.
  • The Dutch election, Sweden's Riksbank meeting, and flash PMIs in the eurozone and UK are key events in Europe this week.

UK Pound Rises Above Two Dollars

Bruno Vincent/Getty Images News

Overview

Corrective forces helped the dollar stabilize yesterday and it enjoys a firmer today. The euro has slipped below $1.09, and the dollar has resurfaced above JPY149.00. The FOMC minutes seem dated by the more than 30 bp decline

This article was written by

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.88K Followers
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About USDOLLAR

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on USDOLLAR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
USDOLLAR
--
SPX
--
DXY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.