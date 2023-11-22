byakkaya

Introduction of Moderna and BioNTech

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX), two pioneering companies in the field of messenger RNA (mRNA) technology, have emerged as vaccine powerhouses, revolutionizing the way we combat infectious diseases. Both companies will be in the history books for the fastest vaccine development (covid-19) in the history of medicine. These companies, with their innovative approaches and unwavering dedication to scientific advancement, have not only developed highly effective COVID-19 vaccines but also hold immense potential to transform the treatment landscape for a wide range of diseases. After pandemic boom both companies stock prices have declined significantly. This article will discuss if it is worth picking them up.

Enterprise Value BioNTech & Moderna (Ycharts Fundamental Chart Creator)

Moderna

Moderna, founded in 2010 by Stéphane Bancel and Noubar Afeyan, is an American biotechnology company dedicated to developing mRNA therapeutics and vaccines. The company's breakthrough came with the development of the mRNA-1273 vaccine, also known as Spikevax, which has demonstrated exceptional efficacy against COVID-19. Moderna's pipeline also includes mRNA vaccines for other infectious diseases, including influenza, cytomegalovirus, and HIV, as well as mRNA therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune disorders, and rare genetic disorders.

BioNTech

BioNTech, founded in 2008 by Ugur Sahin and Özlem Türeci, is a German biotechnology company focused on developing individualized cancer immunotherapies and mRNA vaccines. The company's partnership with Pfizer (PFE) led to the development of the Comirnaty vaccine, another highly effective COVID-19 vaccine. BioNTech's pipeline also includes mRNA vaccines for influenza, malaria, and other infectious diseases, as well as BNT162, an individualized cancer immunotherapy that has shown promising results in clinical trials.

mRNA technological platform

mRNA technology, the cornerstone of Moderna and BioNTech's success, offers a revolutionary approach to vaccine development and therapeutics. mRNA, short for messenger RNA, is a type of molecule that is naturally found in the body and is used as an intermediary code to translate our DNA-code, found in a cells core, to proteins. MRNA molecules are transient, meaning the molecules are in the body for a limited time since the body has mechanisms to breakdown mRNA.

Unlike traditional vaccines, which use weakened or inactive viruses or bacteria, mRNA vaccines deliver genetic instructions directly into cells, prompting the production of specific antigens that trigger a strong immune response. This novel approach offers several advantages, including:

mRNA vaccine development (infors-ht.com)

The speed in which mRNA vaccines can be developed is simply unparalleled. The strength of both company's technological platforms lies in their computational power. By studying the genes and proteins associated with different diseases, researchers can identify potential targets for new therapies. For example, by comparing the gene expression profiles of healthy and diseased cells, researchers can identify genes that are overexpressed or under expressed in diseased cells. These genes could encode potential drug targets.

Both companies are using AI and machine learning to accelerate the process of target discovery. AI can be used to analyze large amounts of data to identify patterns and correlations that may not be obvious to human researchers. Machine learning algorithms can then be used to predict which targets are most likely to be successful. Promising drug candidates for clinical development can therefore be designed in weeks.

Vaccine development time (Moderna Vaccine Day Presentation)

mRNA technology also holds promise for developing therapeutic treatments for a variety of diseases, including:

Besides vaccines against infectious diseases, the biggest potential lies in anti-cancer therapies. While other therapies, e.g. immunotherapies, are quite effective in clearing the bulk of the tumors, mRNA-vaccines can create a sustained response that help clear the residual disease and prevent the tumor from growing back.

Oncology vaccines is complementary to other cancer therapies (BioNTech's Corporate presentation)

SARS-CoV-2 franchise

The emergence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the causative agent of COVID-19, presented a global challenge that demanded an urgent response. Moderna and BioNTech, at the forefront of mRNA technology, rose to the occasion, developing highly effective vaccines that have played a pivotal role in combating the pandemic.

Moderna's Spikevax vaccine and BioNTech's Comirnaty vaccine (developed in collaboration with Pfizer) have demonstrated exceptional efficacy, preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death in millions of people worldwide. These vaccines have not only saved countless lives but have also paved the way for the development of mRNA vaccines against other infectious diseases.

Feature Moderna's vaccine (SpikeVax) BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine (Comirnaty) Vaccine efficacy 94.1% 92.1% Vaccine safety Generally safe Generally safe Click to enlarge

It goes without saying that in terms of revenues 2021 and 2022 were exceptional. In 2023 the global sales of Covid-19 sales have dropped significantly as the height of the pandemic has passed. According to Statista Market Insights, the market size will drop further by almost 40% next year and another 15% in 2024.

Covid-19 vaccine sales & forecast (Statista Market Insights)

Moderna and BioNTech are both developing next-gen vaccines as part of their franchises. The speed in which they can develop updated vaccines with high efficacy against new variants left other traditional vaccine competitors like J&J & GSK far behind. Both biotech companies launched an updated vaccine effective against the omicron variant.

Although the pandemic is over, Sars-Covid did not fully disappear from our lives and can still cause hospitalizations and deaths. Especially elderly (65+) are vulnerable and will need booster shots in the future. Going forward the disease has many similarities to the flue. Like influenza, a seasonal (yearly) covid booster shot will be the new norm and highly recommended for vulnerable patients (i.e. 65+, immunodeficient, …).

"CDC (US Center of Disease Control) recommends that all people aged 6 months and older stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines and receive a seasonal flu vaccine."

Both Moderna and BioNTech are developing combinatory vaccines, targeting covid & influenza. In my opinion, combo vaccines can take a large market share, heating up competition with traditional players selling influenza vaccines such as Sanofi, GSK and AstraZeneca. Moderna is going one step further as it is also developing an RSV-vaccine and at the same time is also developing a triple combo vaccine (covid + influenza + RSV).

Moderna is expecting around $ 5 bn. in (covid) sales for this year. For next year it the company targets covid revenues between 3-4 Bn. $ and an operating income of ~1 Bn. $. In 2025 Moderna foresees its franchise to grow. BioNTech/Pfizer is expecting ~$ 4 bn. in covid revenues for 2023 but does not disclose expectations for 2024 & 2025. Moderna forecasts the covid-19 market to be around $ 10 bn. and $ 6 bn. for influenza in the future.

Moderna pipeline

Moderna has a very broad pipeline and is positioning for future growth in the vaccine space for respiratory diseases, other infectious diseases, and oncology vaccines.

Moderna pipeline 1/3 (Moderna Corporate Presentation)

Moderna pipeline 2/3 (Moderna corporate presentation) Moderna pipeline 3/3 (Moderna corporate presentation)

The most promising programs include:

mRNA-1010 (Seasonal Influenza vaccine): The vaccine encodes for the hemagglutinin (HA) glycoproteins of four influenza virus strains recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) to prevent influenza: (Influenza A/H1N1, Influenza A/H3N2, Influenza B/Victoria lineage, Influenza B/Yamagata lineage). The phase III study met its primary endpoint. The global influenza vaccine market is estimated to be worth $6 bn.

mRNA-1345 (Respiratory Syncytial Virus vaccine -RSV): This vaccine is designed to protect against RSV, a common respiratory virus that can cause severe illness in infants and young children. The company reported successful phase 3 clinical trials and has globally filed for regulatory submissions. An FDA decision is expected in Q1 2024. The global RSV vaccine market is estimated to be worth $10 billion. In this market Moderna is facing competition from Pfizer (phase III) and GSK (GSK) (approved) with similar efficacy.

Moderna's mRNA-1345 (RSV vaccine) efficacy (Moderna Vaccine Day Presentation)

mRNA-1647 (Cytomegalovirus (CMV) vaccine): This vaccine is designed to protect against CMV, a virus that can cause serious complications in transplant patients and pregnant women. It is currently undergoing phase III clinical trials (enrolment expected to be completed in 2023).

Cytomegalovirus: a billion dollar burden on public health (Moderna's Vaccine Day Presentation)

mRNA-4157 (Individualized Neoantigen Therapy - INT): This is definitely the most exiting program in Moderna's pipeline. In this program Moderna is providing an individualized anti-cancer therapy in which a unique mRNA sequence is being produced to target a specific mutation. For this program Moderna is collaborating with Merck (MRK) in a 50/50 profit sharing agreement. Moderna is currently conducting a phase III study in high-risk melanoma and plans to initiate a phase III trial in early-stage non-small cell lung cancer to combine 4157 with Merck's Keytruda.

Moderna's Individualized Oncology Therapy (Moderna's corporate presentation)

BioNTech's pipeline

BioNTech has mainly focused on developing its infectious disease programs partnered with Pfizer with several late-stage programs in covid & influenza. In parallel with its partnership with Pfizer, they also have a very broad but early-stage pipeline in infectious diseases. Thirdly the company has a large, mid-stage to late-stage pipeline of oncology therapies & vaccines.

BioNTech's infectious disease pipeline (BioNTech's corporate presentation) BioNTech's oncology pipeline (BioNTech's corporate presentation)

BNT-161 (Seasonal Influenza vaccine): Similar to Moderna's flu vaccine, BNT-161 is targeting all four influenza virus strains recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) encompassing both influenza A and B strains. BioNTech is collaborating with Pfizer on a phase III study for BNT-161. Simultaneously phase III trials were started for a combined covid/influenza seasonal vaccine.

BNT316/ONC-392 (Non-small cell lung cancer 'NSCLC' therapy): Similar to Moderna's INT, BNT316 is targeting lung cancer. Where Moderna's cooperative program is combining its personalized mRNA Neoantigens with Keytruda against early stages of the disease, BioNTech is targeting late-stage lung cancer as a monotherapy. This is a different market segment. The addressable patient population is smaller. However, less alternative therapies are available for late-stage cancer (smaller competition) and higher prices can also be obtained if proven successful. Notable is that this program was licensed from OncoC4 and is not based on BioNTech's mRNA platform. BioNTech will initiate pivotal phase III studies in 2023 and 2024 in PD-(L)1-resistant patients.

BNT-323/DB1303 (HER2 expressing Breast Cancer therapy): In this program an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) designed to treat metastatic breast cancer in patients who have not responded to endocrine therapy. ADC therapy acts as a targeted missile for cancer, delivering chemotherapy agents locally to cancer cells. BioNTech expects to initiate phase III clinical trials in 2024. Notable is that this program was licensed from Duality and is not based on BioNTech's mRNA platform.

iNeST (Individualized mRNA cancer vaccines): Similar to Moderna's INT program, BioNTech also targets to develop an individualized mRNA cancer vaccine targeted against patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The company's most developed iNeST program (called BNT-122) is targeting collateral cancer (phase II). The iNeST programs are all partnered with Genentech (owned by Roche) (OTCQX:RHHBF).

Investment thesis

BioNTech has a net cash position of ~$ 16.8 bn., an enterprise value of only $ 7 bn. This is quite low considering the value of its covid franchise. In my opinion their covid and influenza franchise is worth more than $ 7 bn. today. If Comirnaty sales would decrease further and stabilize at $ 4 bn. in sales per year, this would imply more than $ 1bn. of royalties for BioNTech according to Pfizer/BioNTech's 50/50 profit sharing scheme. True enough, it is very difficult today to estimate the future market size of covid seasonal vaccine market. An essential element to retain a large market share in covid is that BioNTech's combo vaccine (covid/influenza) is proven effective. Moderna's successful phase III study in influenza is a reason to be hopeful for BioNTech, yet efficacy still needs to be proven. Another observation is that essentially no value is being assigned to its pipeline and platform. Admittedly, the progress of their pipeline is slower than anticipated as the company was mainly focused on building its covid franchise.

Moderna's enterprise value is approximately $22 billion, more than triple of BioNTech's enterprise value. This difference is justified. While BioNTech is leveraging Pfizer's production and sales infrastructure in a 50/50 profit-sharing scheme, Moderna's covid franchise is fully owned. Moderna's pipeline is also maturing much faster than BioNTech's with multiple ongoing phase III programs and is more versatile. The company targets to obtain between $ 4-9 bn. in operating profit by 2027 from its respiratory franchise (covid + influenza + RSV). Assuming a conservative base case operating profit of $ 6 bn. respiratory franchise alone justifies current enterprise value. But Moderna's pipeline has more to offer. In total it is targeting 15 product launches over the next 5 years. With ongoing phase III studies in CMV, melanoma and lung cancer, investors will probably not have to wait that long to see additional products coming to market.

Moderna aims up to 15 new product launches in coming 5 years (Moderna's Corporate Presentation)

Conclusion

Investment in Biotech always holds above average risk and is not for the faint of heart. That being said, both companies are valued quite conservatively. My preferential position would be to buy Moderna. Apart from its covid-franchise, Moderna is a powerhouse that is bringing newly designed vaccines to market in record speed. As an organization it seems, they can leverage their proprietary mRNA platform in an optimal way, which I prefer over BioNTech's late-stage partnering and acquisitions. Their INT program in cooperation with Merck to develop personalized cancer therapies, might open the door to another multi-blockbuster franchise. As a conclusion, I give an accumulate rating to BioNTech based on its respiratory franchise and a buy rating for Moderna, a future pharma powerhouse.